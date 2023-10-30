Getting angry may help you achieve your goals, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Getting angry may help you achieve your goals, study suggests

By Press Association
Getting angry may help you achieve your goals, a study suggests (Alamy/PA)
Getting angry could help you achieve your goals, new research suggests.

Often perceived as a negative emotion, anger can actually be a powerful motivator for people to meet challenging targets in their lives.

It is useful in achieving more challenging goals, but does not appear to be linked to easier tasks, the study suggests.

The findings suggest emotions that are often considered negative, such as anger, boredom or sadness, can be useful.

Lead author Heather Lench, a professor in the department of psychological and brain sciences at Texas A and M University, USA, said: “People often believe that a state of happiness is ideal, and the majority of people consider the pursuit of happiness a major life goal.

“The view that positive emotion is ideal for mental health and wellbeing has been prominent in lay and psychological accounts of emotion, but previous research suggests that a mix of emotions, including negative emotions like anger, result in the best outcomes.”

She added that the functionalist theory of emotion suggests that all emotions, good or bad, are reactions to events within a person’s environment and serve the purpose of alerting that person to important situations that require actions.

In the study researchers conducted experiments involving more than 1,000 people, and analysed survey data from more than 1,400 respondents.

In each experiment, the study elicited either an emotional response – such as anger, amusement, desire or sadness – or a neutral emotional state, before presenting the group with a challenging goal.

One experiment involved people being shown visuals designed to elicit specific emotional or neutral responses and then asked to solve a series of word puzzles.

In another, the goal was to get high scores on a skiing video game, with one game that involved challenging play – avoiding flags on a slalom course – and one easier game that involved only a jump.

The researchers found that across all games anger improved people’s ability to reach their goals compared with a neutral condition in a variety of challenging situations.

In some the emotion was associated with increased scores or shorter response times.

In one experiment, anger also increased cheating so that a better outcome could be achieved.

Data from a series of surveys collected during the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections was also analysed.

Before the elections, people were asked to rate how angry they would be if their favourite candidate did not win.

After the elections, they reported if they voted and who they voted for.

People who indicated they would be angry if their candidate did not win were more likely to vote, but anger had no effect on which candidate they voted for.

Dr Lench said: “These findings demonstrate that anger increases effort toward attaining a desired goal, frequently resulting in greater success.”

She added that the effects of anger in spurring people to reach for and frequently achieve their goals were specific to situations where the goals were more challenging.

Anger did not appear to be associated with reaching goals when the goals were easier, such as in the ski-jump video game.

Dr Lench also noted that while anger was associated with increased success across the board, in some cases, amusement or desire were also associated with increased goal attainment.

She concluded: “People often prefer to use positive emotions as tools more than negative and tend to see negative emotions as undesirable and maladaptive.

“Our research adds to the growing evidence that a mix of positive and negative emotions promotes well-being, and that using negative emotions as tools can be particularly effective in some situations.”

The study is published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.