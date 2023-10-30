Witnesses say woman entered home ‘smiling’ minutes before fatal stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Witnesses say woman entered home ‘smiling’ minutes before fatal stabbing

By Press Association
A police cordon was in place around the property on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)
A woman entered a house in south London “with a big smile on her face” just 25 minutes before a 19-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed, neighbours have said.

Police were called to a property in Ash Tree Way, Croydon, at around 4.10pm on Sunday to reports a woman had died.

The teenager is believed to have recently arrived in the UK from India and a 23-year-old man who was known to her has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A neighbour told the PA news agency the woman “seemed to have a big smile on her face” and looked happy when entering the property at around 3:45pm on Sunday.

Another neighbour said a man was later taken away by police with no shirt on and “looked very passive”.

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, told the PA news agency several families live at the address, adding: “For about two or three months there’s been so many people coming and going.”

Metropolitan Police
Police are not seeking anyone else (Nick Ansell/PA)

Three forensics vans were at the scene on Monday, with a police cordon in place around the property and a van parked on its drive.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the woman was found dead at the scene having suffered stab wounds.

The suspect was arrested at the property but was taken to hospital for treatment to a minor head injury.

The woman is believed to be an Indian national who is thought to have arrived in the United Kingdom relatively recently, the spokesperson said.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course and officers are still working to trace and inform her family.

Officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.