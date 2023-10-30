Police marksman charged with Chris Kaba murder to be publicly named next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police marksman charged with Chris Kaba murder to be publicly named next year

By Press Association
Rapper Chris Kaba who was shot by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police (Inquest/PA)
The police officer charged with murder following the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba will be publicly named on January 30 next year.

Recorder of London Mark Lucraft KC ruled on Monday that the Metropolitan Police marksman will be identified after legal hearings at the Old Bailey last month.

Judge Lucraft said that the officer’s name and date of birth will be made public next year, but that their home address or any image of them cannot be published.

In his ruling, the judge said he had viewed “raw underlying intelligence material” before coming to the conclusion there was not a “real and immediate risk” to the life of the defendant or to his family.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting in September 2022, he said there was “significant information about a threat”.

However, any risks in lifting the anonymity order could be addressed in various way to “ameliorate or mitigate them”, he said.

He went on: “If NX121 is named, there is a risk that some may seek to obtain more details about him and to make threats to him or his family.

“However, in my judgment the naming the defendant or in giving his date of birth does not give rise to a real and immediate risk to his life.

“In contrast, in my judgment the lifting of all aspects of his identity might give rise to such risks and so the order of this court will not permit the address of the defendant to be given in court.

“Secondly, the order will continue to prohibit any photographs, drawing, image or detailed description to be reported for the same reason as the address.”

Central Criminal Court
The ruling comes following a hearing at the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)

On the three-month delay, Judge Lucraft said: “Not only should that period of time cater for consideration of any pre-trial issues but it should also cater for the imposition of any additional mitigating measures to be put in place or implemented by those responsible for dealing with NX121 before the first name or names, surname and date of birth of NX121 are able to be released.

“As any trial will not be before the summer of 2024, I do not see that this should cause any other concerns.”

Mr Kaba, 24, died when he was shot through the windscreen of a car in Streatham Hill, south-east London, on September 6 last year.

The Metropolitan Police marksman was charged with murder on September 20 this year, with the Crown Prosecution Service choosing not to publicly name the officer at that stage ahead of an application to keep him anonymous.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the following day, where District Judge Nina Tempia put an order in place banning publication of anything that would identify the officer, ahead of further legal hearings at the Old Bailey.

A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place on December 1, with a trial potentially starting on September 9 next year.