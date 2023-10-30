Ferry that ran aground repeatedly off Swedish coast is leaking oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ferry that ran aground repeatedly off Swedish coast is leaking oil

By Press Association
The grounded ferry Marco Polo and the tug Max are seen outside Horvik, southern Sweden, on October 26 (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)
A ferry that ran aground off south-eastern Sweden is leaking oil into the Baltic Sea and suffered “extensive damage”, a spokesman for the Swedish coast guard has said.

On October 22, the Marco Polo, operated by TT-Line of Germany, was running between two Swedish ports, Trelleborg and Karlshamn, when it touched ground, sustained damage and started leaking.

It continued under its own power before grounding a second time.

The 75 people on board, both passengers and crew, were quickly evacuated.

Personnel from the Coast Guard work on the clean-up after the oil leak from the grounded ferry Marco Polo on the coast of Horvik, southern Sweden on October 26
The ferry took on water but was not at risk of sinking.

The accident released a slick of fuel which eventually reached the shores near Solvesborg, some 110 kilometres (68 miles) north-east of Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city.

Swedish media carried photos of birds being partly covered in oil.

Initially, the plan was to pump out the remaining oil from the ferry.

However, that plan was thwarted on Sunday when the ferry slipped off the ground because of severe weather, the Swedish coast guard and the TT-Line company said.

The vessel drifted further out, got stuck for a third time and leaked more oil.

The latest “movement of the vessel did not damage the previously unbreached oil tanks”, TT-Line said.

“We are aware of the impact the incident has caused and we are taking the case very seriously.”

Personnel from the Coast Guard work on the clean-up after the oil leak from the grounded ferry Marco Polo on the coast of Horvik, southern Sweden on October 26
Swedish authorities – including the Swedish Civil Protection Agency – have so far deployed planes, drones, ships and manpower to the site.

Two tugboats were sent to stabilise the ferry.

On Monday, authorities said they were increasing the resources allocated with several ships and more staff after further oil spills were discovered.

“Our first priority is to limit the release from the accident and prevent further releases,” Tobias Bogholt, of the Swedish coast guard, told a press conference.

He could not say how much oil had been spilled following the third grounding.

Valdemar Lindekrantz, who is also with the Swedish coast guard, told Swedish news agency TT that there was “a larger amount of oil in the water after the new grounding. It is very serious”.

About 25 cubic metres of oil and oil waste have been removed so far.

Personnel from the Coast Guard work on the clean-up after the oil leak from the grounded ferry Marco Polo on the coast of Horvik, southern Sweden on October 26
Authorities said the spill currently stretches over five kilometres (three miles) out at sea.

Swedish prosecutors handed down fines to the captain and an officer who was in charge at the time of the grounding, saying they acted recklessly by relying on a faulty GPS.