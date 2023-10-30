Facebook and Instagram launching advert-free paid subscription in EU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Facebook and Instagram launching advert-free paid subscription in EU

By Press Association
Facebook and Instagram are letting users in the EU pay to stop seeing adverts (Alamy/PA)
Facebook and Instagram are letting users in the EU pay to stop seeing adverts on the social media platforms, owner Meta has announced.

The technology giant said it is rolling out the subscription option for people in the EU, European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland from November.

The launch will not be offered to people in the UK, which left the EU after the Brexit referendum.

Users will be given the choice to continue using the platforms for free with personalised adverts, or pay to stop seeing them.

The subscription will cost 9.99 euros (£8.73) per month on the web or 12.99 euros (£11.35) per month on iOS and Android, Meta said.

“We believe in an ad-supported internet, which gives people access to personalised products and services regardless of their economic status,” the company said.

“It also allows small businesses to reach potential customers, grow their business and create new markets, driving growth in the European economy.

“But we respect the spirit and purpose of these evolving European regulations, and are committed to complying with them.”

Regulators have been honing in on platforms collecting people’s individual data for advertising purposes without explicit consent.

An EU court ruling earlier this year found that Meta’s practices were not complying with privacy laws.

Meta said the new subscription model is a valid form of consent for an ads-funded service, as people will have to choose to continue seeing personalised ads.

“The subscription for no ads will be available for people aged 18 and up, and we’re continuing to explore how to provide teens with a useful and responsible ad experience given this evolving regulatory landscape,” Meta said.