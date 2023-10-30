Window for stopping global warming above 1.5C ‘rapidly closing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Window for stopping global warming above 1.5C ‘rapidly closing’

By Press Association
Greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise and heat the Earth (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The carbon budget for stopping the Earth heating 1.5C above pre-industrial levels could run out in the next six years, according to a new study.

Scientists said the window is “rapidly closing” and at the current rate of emissions it is now more likely than not this key target of the Paris Agreement will be breached.

They estimate there are around 250 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide (GtCO2) left to emit before warming of at least 1.5C is locked in, which would take about six years without any drastic reductions.

A 2018 estimate from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found there to be a 50% chance of staying within 1.5C if global emissions were halved by 2030 and reduced to net zero by 2050.

The new study, published in Nature Climate Change, updated this by accounting for greenhouse gas emissions in the last five years as well as recent measures to cut air pollution that have reduced the amount of aerosols in the atmosphere, which have a slight cooling effect on the planet’s average temperature.

No single country has policies in place that are compatible with the 1.5C target, according to Climate Action Tracker, though almost every nation agreed to this at the landmark UN climate conference in Paris in 2015.

Current estimates from the IPCC, the gold standard of climate science, have the Earth on track for nearly 3C of warming by 2100 with global emissions still increasing in 2023.

Scientists have said 3C would be catastrophic for humans and other forms of life on Earth, with some warning that breaching even the 1.5C limit could set off tipping points such as melting polar glaciers which could cause the planet to heat up independent of human emissions.

Dr Robin Lamboll, of Imperial College London’s Centre for Environmental Policy and lead author of the study, said: “Our finding confirms what we already know – we’re not doing nearly enough to keep warming below 1.5C.

Damaged car in storm
Damage from extreme weather is increasing across the globe, including the UK (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The remaining budget is now so small that minor changes in our understanding of the world can result in large proportional changes to the budget. However, estimates point to less than a decade of emissions at current levels.

“The lack of progress on emissions reduction means that we can be ever more certain that the window for keeping warming to safe levels is rapidly closing.”

There has been a lot of uncertainty in judging how much the world can emit before breaching the target as there are numerous gases that cause warming as well as indirect effects of other pollutants such as the cooling aerosols.

The study authors said they used a new dataset and an improved climate model to give a more accurate estimate of the remaining budget.

Although 2023 is likely to have a global average temperature of above 1.5C and be the hottest year on record, this does not mean the Paris goal is dead as meteorologists measure the average figure taken over many years in order to account for a natural variability in temperature.

Global temperature difference
Many countries have targets in place to become net zero by around the middle of this century, meaning the amount of emissions put into the atmosphere equals those removed either by nature or technology.

Restored forests, wetlands and oceans may begin to draw more carbon from the atmosphere than is being emitted, cooling the Earth’s temperature, though the precise effect remains largely an educated guess.

Dr Lamboll said: “At this stage, our best guess is that the opposing warming and cooling will approximately cancel each other out after we reach net zero.

“However, it’s only when we cut emissions and get closer to net zero that we will be able to see what the longer-term heating and cooling adjustments will look like.

“Every fraction of a degree of warming will make life harder for people and ecosystems. This study is yet another warning from the scientific community. Now it is up to governments to act.”