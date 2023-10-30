Mother whose baby died in prison awaits coroner’s decision on report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mother whose baby died in prison awaits coroner’s decision on report

By Press Association
Evidence was heard at Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking (Aaron Chown/PA)
Evidence was heard at Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking (Aaron Chown/PA)

A mother whose baby died after she gave birth alone in her prison cell is waiting for a coroner’s ruling on whether a prevention of future deaths report is needed to stop similar tragedies happening again.

Aisha Cleary was born at HMP Bronzefield jail in Surrey in the early hours of September 27 2019, but died at 9.03am that morning.

The inquest into the infant’s death earlier this year was told two calls to prison staff from her mother, Rianna Cleary, who was just 18 when she gave birth, went unanswered.

A prison officer also walked past her cell with a torch when she was on her hands and knees in labour, but did not stop and help, the inquest heard.

Senior coroner for Surrey Richard Travers said at the end of the inquest that there is “clear evidence” of “systemic failings” by state agencies which “more than minimally contributed” to the baby’s death.

He heard live evidence at Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking on Monday about whether sufficient steps had been taken to ensure a similar death cannot happen again.

The coroner said there is a “number of issues” he needs to think about before coming to a decision on prevention of future deaths, on a date to be fixed.

A decision is likely to take several weeks, the PA news agency understands.

If ordered, any prevention of future deaths report will be published online.

Prisons minister Damian Hinds said: “Aisha’s death was appalling. We continue to extend our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to her mother and family.

“We have since made important improvements to the care received by pregnant women, including specialist mother and baby staff in every women’s prison, extra welfare checks and better health and antenatal support.

“While there is still more to be done to make sure expectant mothers in prison get the same care as those in the community, these changes will reduce the chances of such a tragedy happening again.”