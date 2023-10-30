Man pleads not guilty over attack on Muslim mother and son in US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man pleads not guilty over attack on Muslim mother and son in US

By Press Association
Joseph Czuba stands before Circuit Judge Dave Carlson for his arraignment over the murder of six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume at the Will County courthouse in Joliet, Illinois (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Joseph Czuba stands before Circuit Judge Dave Carlson for his arraignment over the murder of six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume at the Will County courthouse in Joliet, Illinois (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

A man accused of murder, attempted murder and a hate crime in an attack on a Palestinian American woman and her young son has pleaded not guilty following his indictment by a grand jury in the US state of Illinois.

Joseph Czuba, 71, is charged over the fatal stabbing of six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and the wounding of Hanaan Shahin on October 14.

Authorities said the victims were targeted because of their Muslim faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Ms Shahin told police that Czuba, her landlord in Plainfield in Will County, was upset over the war and attacked them after she had urged him to “pray for peace”.

Wadea Al-Fayoume
Wadea Al-Fayoume (CAIR-Chicago via AP)

Czuba appeared in court wearing a red jail uniform, socks and yellow rubber slippers.

His lawyer George Lenard entered the not guilty plea after the judge read the eight-count indictment.

Czuba did not speak, looking down at the podium with his hands folded behind his back as he stood before the judge in the court in Joliet, 50 miles south-west of Chicago.

Ms Shahin, 32, is recovering from multiple stab wounds.

Hundreds of people attended her son’s funeral on October 16 where he was remembered as an energetic boy who loved playing games.

He had recently had a birthday.

The boy’s father and other family members attended the hearing. They declined to speak to reporters.

The murder charge in the indictment against Czuba describes the boy’s death as the result of “exceptionally brutal or heinous behaviour”.

Joseph Czuba, 71, is led into a Will County courtroom for his arraignment over the murder of six-year old Wadea Al Fayoume, at the county courthouse in Joliet, Illinois
Joseph Czuba is led into the Will County courtroom in Joliet, Illinois (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

The attack on the family – which renewed anti-Islamic fears in the Chicago area’s large and established Palestinian community – has drawn condemnation from the White House.

Judge David Carlson ruled that Czuba will remain detained as he awaits a January 8 court hearing.

In arguing to keep Czuba detained, Will County assistant state’s attorney Michael Fitzgerald said Czuba was a danger to Ms Shahin and others.

“We also believe he is a threat to the safety of the community,” he said.

Czuba’s lawyers disagreed, citing Czuba’s age and the fact that he is a veteran without any criminal convictions.

Mr Lenard and Mr Fitzgerald declined to comment to reporters after the hearing.

Ms Shahin asked the public to “pray for peace” and said her son was her best friend in a statement issued last week through the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The attack comes amid rising hostility against Muslim and Jewish communities in the US since Hamas attacked Israel.