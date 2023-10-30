Dan Hardy: Francis Ngannou display against Tyson Fury ‘biggest upset in boxing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Dan Hardy: Francis Ngannou display against Tyson Fury ‘biggest upset in boxing’

By Press Association
Tyson Fury, left, came off the canvas to claim a controversial split decision win over Francis Ngannou (Yazeed Aldhawaihi/AP)
Tyson Fury, left, came off the canvas to claim a controversial split decision win over Francis Ngannou (Yazeed Aldhawaihi/AP)

Former UFC fighter Dan Hardy labelled Francis Ngannou’s performance against Tyson Fury “the biggest upset in boxing history” after his split decision defeat in Saudi Arabia.

Professional Fighters League star Ngannou dropped WBC heavyweight champion Fury in the third round and appeared to dominate for much of the 10-round bout despite Fury picking up the victory.

Hardy believes Ngannou – who signed a multi-fight deal with mixed martial arts league PFL in May – did the “unthinkable” and said he had him winning the fight on his own scorecard.

PFL Europe Head of Fighter Operations Hardy told the PA news agency: “For Francis to hold his composure like he did and to outpoint and outbox him was unthinkable.

“It is the biggest upset in boxing history even though he didn’t get the decision.

“I had him winning the fight. I have my scorecard and I had him 96-93 because of the knockdown in the third and I stand by it. Ngannou certainly won the fight.

“It was an unfair decision, Francis deserved the victory and deserved the nod. But it was a close fight, no doubt about it.

“I was blown away and I still am. I think right now Ngannou is the king of combat sports, he is the biggest combat sport athlete because of what he achieved on the weekend.”

Fury had written off Ngannou’s chances in the build-up, comparing the fight to “a table tennis champion facing (Novak) Djokovic in the Wimbledon final”.

Hardy added: “I think (Fury overlooking Ngannou) was a big part of it.

Saudi Arabia Fury Ngannou Boxing
Fury’s eye was inspected by medics during the fight (Yazeed Aldhawaihi/AP)

“It was a perfect storm on the night and that to me looked like Tyson Fury halfway through training camp expecting a sparring match ahead of the Oleksandr Usyk fight.

“I don’t think he looked at Ngannou with the same fear he would Deontay Wilder.

“After the third round Fury would’ve been thinking ‘I wish I prepared better for this, I wish I came in lighter’.”

Hardy believes former UFC champion Ngannou has a future in heavyweight boxing and that he can go toe-to-toe with the division’s best.

He said: “I think we’ll see him fight in Professional Fighters League and then see him move back into the boxing world and have another big fight.

“Who else in the top 10 can he give problems to? And the general consensus now is quite a few of them. The two that come to my head are Joe Joyce and Anthony Joshua.

“The Francis we saw against Tyson at the weekend would cause those two serious problems stylistically.

“I think he can have a career in boxing if he wants to and he’s going to be ranked soon so the door’s open for him.

“Wilder is an obvious opponent, because it would be two of the biggest punchers on the planet.

“Wilder does not have the same finesse as Fury.”