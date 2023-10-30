Parents of critically ill baby to return to court in life-support fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents of critically ill baby to return to court in life-support fight

By Press Association
Eight-month-old Indi Gregory is being cared for at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham (Family Handout/GoFundMe/PA)
The parents of a critically ill baby are to return to court for another round in a life-support treatment fight.

A judge is scheduled to reconsider issues relating to eight-month-old Indi Gregory at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Tuesday.

The hearing has been listed before Mr Justice Peel after a campaign group supporting Indi’s family said an Italian hospital had offered to treat the little girl.

Indi’s parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth – who are both in their 30s and from Ilkeston, Derbyshire – have lost fights in the High Court and Court of Appeal in London.

They have also failed to persuade judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France, to consider Indi’s case.

Dean Gregory outside court
Judges have heard that Indi, who was born on February 24, has mitochondrial disease, a genetic condition that saps energy.

Specialists say Indi is dying and hospital bosses at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where she is being cared for, asked him to rule that doctors could lawfully limit treatment.

Medics say the treatment Indi receives causes pain and is futile.

Her parents disagree and want treatment to continue.

Mr Justice Peel had ruled, after a recent trial, that doctors could lawfully limit treatment – appeal judges in London and ECHR judges in France refused to overturn that decision.

Indi’s parents expect medics to begin withdrawing treatment soon.

A spokesman for the Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting Indi’s parents, said on Monday that there had been a “dramatic development”.

“A leading paediatric hospital in Italy has offered specialist treatment,” he said.

“Fully funded by the Italian government, the Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital in Rome has agreed to accept Indi for treatment.”

He said Mr Gregory had received a letter from the hospital president.

“We have been given a real chance by the Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital for Indi to get the care she needs and to have a longer life,” said Mr Gregory, in a statement released through the Christian Legal Centre.

“We are amazed and truly grateful to the hospital and the Italian government, which has restored our faith in humanity.

“We are now begging doctors at the Queen’s Medical Centre and the lawyers representing the (hospital) trust to work with Indi and us to secure her transfer to Rome.”