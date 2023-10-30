Prosecutor cross-examines Sam Bankman-Fried at trial of FTX founder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Prosecutor cross-examines Sam Bankman-Fried at trial of FTX founder

By Press Association
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, is cross-examined by assistant US attorney Danielle Sassoon, left, while Judge Lewis Kaplan listens, centre, in Manhattan federal court in New York (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, is cross-examined by assistant US attorney Danielle Sassoon, left, while Judge Lewis Kaplan listens, centre, in Manhattan federal court in New York (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

A prosecutor has begun cross-examining Sam Bankman-Fried at a New York City trial, attempting to attack his credibility by highlighting public statements he made before and after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange he founded filed for bankruptcy late last year when it could no longer process billions of dollars in withdrawals.

Assistant US attorney Danielle Sassoon confronted Bankman-Fried with instances in which he had promised customers that their assets would be safe and that they could demand those assets be returned at any time.

Repeatedly, Bankman-Fried answered the series of questions with a rapid “Yep.”

Bankman-Fried, 31, has been on trial for the past month on charges that he defrauded his customers and investors of billions of dollars.

In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is questioned during his trial in Manhattan federal court on October 26
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is questioned during his trial in Manhattan federal court on October 26 (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

He has pleaded not guilty to charges that carry a potential penalty of decades in prison.

The California man gained a level of fame from 2017 to 2022 as he created the Alameda Research hedge fund and FTX, building a cryptocurrency empire that became worth tens of billions of dollars.

For a time, he seemed to be transforming the emerging industry by conforming to his publicly stated vision of a more regulated and safe environment for users.

Through her line of questioning, Ms Sassoon tried to show that Bankman-Fried’s public statements were false and that he promised customers that their accounts were safe while he looted them, spending lavishly on real estate, celebrity-laden promotions, investments and political contributions.

In one instance, she asked him if he had used profanity in speaking about regulators – even as he was trying to convince Congress to bring more legitimacy to the cryptocurrency industry by setting up a regulatory framework.

“I said that once,” he answered when she offered a specific example.

And when Ms Sassoon asked if his pursuit of regulations was just an attempt at garnering positive public relations, he answered: “I said something related to that, yes.”

Before cross-examination began on Monday, Bankman-Fried testified that he believed his companies could withstand the daily withdrawal of billions of dollars in assets until several days before they could not.

Bankman-Fried was arrested last December on fraud charges.

Initially freed on a 250 million dollar (£205 million) personal recognisance bond to live with his parents in Palo Alto, California, he was jailed in August when Judge Lewis A Kaplan became convinced that he had tried to tamper with potential trial witnesses.

He began giving evidence on Thursday.

Judge Kaplan has told jurors that the trial might be completed as early as this week.