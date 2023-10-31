Ceremonial greeting for King and Queen’s visit to Kenya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ceremonial greeting for King and Queen’s visit to Kenya

By Press Association
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are paying a five-day visit to Kenya (PA)
The first full day of the King and Queen’s state visit to Kenya will formally begin with a ceremonial greeting and end with a lavish state banquet.

Kenya’s President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, will meet their guests Charles and Camilla at the official residence in the capital Nairobi, where a welcome of military pomp will be staged.

The King and Queen were invited by President Ruto for a five-day state visit, their first to a Commonwealth country, that will strengthen the UK’s relationship with Kenya through the “soft diplomacy” of the British royal family.

Kenya is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence from Britain and Charles will sit down for a bilateral meeting with the Kenyan statesman, while Camilla will hold separate talks with Mrs Ruto.

A state banquet will be held in the King and Queen’s honour where Charles will give a speech to guests who will include prominent Kenyans and figures from the UK.

During the day at Uhuru Gardens, the King will pay his respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior by laying a wreath and the royal couple will also view the Mugomo Tree, a fig tree planted on the site of the declaration of Kenya’s independence in 1963.

The King and Queen will then join school children inside a museum dedicated to Kenya’s history.