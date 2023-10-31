Police shoot woman who was ‘making threats’ on train into Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police shoot woman who was ‘making threats’ on train into Paris

By Press Association
Police officers enter a subway station after a woman was shot on a train (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Police officers enter a subway station after a woman was shot on a train (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Paris police opened fire on Tuesday on a woman suspected of making death threats and speaking in support of terrorism on a train into the French capital.

The shooting was the latest security incident in the country that has been on heightened anti-terror alert since a fatal stabbing at a school on October 13 blamed on an Islamic extremist.

Police fired one shot, hitting and seriously injuring the woman, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. It said she was hospitalised for emergency treatment.

A police investigation was opened into the exact nature of what the woman allegedly said while riding the RER C suburban train into Paris, and witness testimony will be gathered, the prosecutor’s office said.

France Shooting
Police officers stand by a subway station after a woman was shot after allegedly making threatening remarks on a train (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

It said she is facing potential charges of making death threats, of apologising for terrorism and of intimidating behaviour directed at police.

The woman was dressed in a long robe, known as an abaya, the prosecutor’s office said. Abayas are mainly worn by Muslims.

Another police probe was opened into the shooting, which is automatic when officers use firearms.

Paris police said officers responded after several train passengers phoned the emergency services and reported that a woman was making threats.

Officers lay in wait for the woman at a Metro and suburban train station in eastern Paris that serves the Francois Mitterrand national library, the prosecutor’s office said.

The shot was fired after she refused to obey police orders, it said.

The train station was evacuated.

In the October 13 school attack, French-language teacher Dominique Bernard was stabbed to death and three other people were wounded.

The alleged attacker had been under police surveillance on suspicion of Islamic radicalisation.

French anti-terror investigators said the suspect declared allegiance to the Islamic State group before the assault in the northern French town of Arras.