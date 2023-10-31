Montenegro should push ahead with bid to join EU, says Von der Leyen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montenegro should push ahead with bid to join EU, says Von der Leyen

By Press Association
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with Montenegro’s new prime minister Milojko Spajic in Podgorica (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with Montenegro's new prime minister Milojko Spajic in Podgorica (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

The European Commission’s top official on Tuesday urged Montenegro to push ahead with its European Union integration process after the small Nato member country elected a new government.

The confirmation brought an end to the political stalemate that has stalled its EU membership bid.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen met with Montenegrin officials just hours after parliament confirmed the new government following a heated session that lasted throughout the night.

Parliament approved the new Cabinet with 46 votes in favour and 19 against. Montenegro’s assembly has 81 members but not all were present at the vote.

“Montenegro has been for a long time the most advanced western Balkan country on the EU accession path and I am happy to see that you are determined to keep the … position,” Ms Von der Leyen said after talks with the president, Jakov Milatovic.

“My first message is that I welcome that you now should be fully focused on the task of the accession objective,” she added. “Together we should go now the last mile, bring it over the finish line.”

The government was formed after months of political bickering that followed an election in June.

The centrist Europe Now party of Prime Minister Milojko Spajic won the election, but without enough support to form a government on its own.

Ursula von der Leyen, centre left, reviews the honour guard with Montenegro’s president Jakov Milatovic in Podgorica (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

To form the government, the winning coalition received backing from staunchly anti-Western groups under the condition that one of their leaders, Andrija Mandic, was elected as the speaker of parliament — an influential political position.

Mr Spajic said his government will be pro-European despite Mandic’s election. He dismissed reports that his Cabinet will be influenced by neighbouring Serbia, from which Montenegro split in 2006 after an independence referendum.

“We can’t wait to make a result for our country,” Mr Spajic told reporters. “We hope to unclog the European integration, move forward quickly and become the next member of the European Union.”

Mr Spajic later met with von der Leyen who is on a tour of western Balkan nations aspiring to join the 27-nation union. Ms Von der Leyen visited North Macedonia and Kosovo before Montenegro and is slated to travel to Serbia later on Tuesday.

Six western Balkan countries are at different stages on their path to join the EU, in a process expected to take years.

As the war rages in Ukraine, EU officials recently have sought to push the process forward and encourage Balkan nations to boost reform in order to join.

Ms Von der Leyen was discussing details of the 6.0 billion-euro (£5.25 billion) package for western Balkan countries, along with tensions that still exist in the region long after ethnic wars of the 1990s.

Ms Von der Leyen said there are no fixed dates for the accession of any country but that the process depends entirely on the reforms and progress the countries themselves achieve.

Montenegro, she added, should “push forward with determination.”