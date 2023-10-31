Met Office issues amber weather warnings as Storm Ciaran approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Met Office issues amber weather warnings as Storm Ciaran approaches

By Press Association
Yellow warnings for wind and rain are already in place across parts of the UK between Wednesday and Friday (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Yellow warnings for wind and rain are already in place across parts of the UK between Wednesday and Friday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Met Office has issued amber weather warnings for much of the south coast of England on Thursday as Storm Ciaran threatens to batter parts of the country.

The forecaster warned that very strong north-westerly winds could disrupt travel and cause structural damage to buildings while flying debris could bring a danger to life.

Gusts are likely to reach 70mph-80mph in some areas and may exceed 85mph in a few of the most exposed English Channel coastal spots.

Roads, bridges and railway lines may also close while trains and planes are at risk of delays.

The Met Office said there is also potential for large waves and beach material to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

The amber weather warning for the South West of England and Pembrokeshire in Wales is in place from 3am to 1pm on Thursday. On the rest of the south coast of England, it is in place from 6am to 8pm on Thursday.

Yellow warnings for wind and rain are already in place across parts of the UK between Wednesday and Friday.

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said Storm Ciaran was “likely to be a notch down” in intensity from Storm Babet, but flooding could still occur because the ground is “so laden with water” and river levels “are at their highest”.

The meteorologist told Sky News the key features of Storm Ciaran would be “wind damage” and a “lot of rain”, adding the rain would “slowly move northward”.

Autumn weather
A car drives through a flooded area under a railway bridge as a train passes overhead, on the A26 outside the village of Moira in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Nasir said the storm would impact southern areas of the UK on Wednesday evening as it approaches, as well as on Thursday morning during rush hour, before it tracks northwards.

“We could see some coastal flooding because the winds will be so strong, particularly initially across more southern areas,” she added.

“It’s not a fast-moving system, so it’s going to be with us for at least two-and-a-half, if not three, days and most places will be impacted in some shape or form by this storm.”

Across the UK, the Environment Agency has issued more than 25 flood warnings following a prolonged period of wet weather.

Flooding has already hit parts of Northern Ireland after a night of heavy rain in the region.