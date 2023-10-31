Passengers warned of disruption from planned strike on Docklands Light Railway

Rail passengers are being warned of huge disruption to services on London’s Docklands Light Railway because of a planned strike.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on November 7 and 8 in a dispute over pay.

Transport for London (TfL) advised customers to plan ahead, consider alternative routes, check before they travel and allow extra time to complete their journeys.

The walkout, by employees of TfL’s operator KeolisAmey Docklands, is expected to halt all services on the two days.

If any services do run they will be very limited, starting later and finishing much earlier than normal, while some disruption is expected on the morning of Thursday November 9.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “Strikes are bad news for everyone and we continue to work with our operator, KeolisAmey Docklands, to try and resolve the matter and avoid disruption to our customers.

“Our advice for our customers is clear; plan ahead, consider alternative routes, check before you travel and allow extra time to complete your journeys.”