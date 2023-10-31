‘Breathtaking’ tractor memorabilia collection to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Breathtaking’ tractor memorabilia collection to be sold at auction

By Press Association
Items going under the hammer include models, toys and paraphernalia (Tim Scrivener/Cheffins/PA)
A collection of Massey Ferguson tractor memorabilia described by auctioneers as “most likely to be the largest in existence in the world” is to go under the hammer.

It belonged to the late tractor enthusiast Jim Russell, who amassed the more than 800 items over 50 years and had a purpose-built extension at his home so he could run a tractor engine indoors.

Mr Russell, from Warwickshire, put in a special air filtration system so he could run the machine.

The collection belonged to the late tractor enthusiast Jim Russell. (Cheffins/ PA)
His collection, to be sold by Cambridge-based auctioneers Cheffins, includes models, toys, paraphernalia and a 1936 Ferguson Brown Type-A tractor.

It also includes the final signature written by Harry Ferguson, dated April 6 1954, prior to his resignation as honorary chairman at Massey-Harris-Ferguson Engineering on July 20 1954.

There is also a Ferguson Sherman Plough catalogue, which was used by Harry Ferguson to set out headings for a proposed tractor catalogue, and which has been annotated by him throughout.

Tom Godsmark, associate at Cheffins, said: “This is certainly the largest private collection of Ferguson models, tinplate toys and memorabilia to ever have come to auction and is most likely to be the largest in existence in the world.

A collection of Massey Ferguson tractor memorabilia described by auctioneers as most likely the largest in existence in the world is to go under the hammer. (Tim Scrivener/ Cheffins/ PA)
The auction will take place at the Cheffins Machinery sale ground at Sutton on November 25 (Tim Scrivener/Cheffins/PA)

“The sheer scale of it is quite breathtaking, as is the condition of these pieces which have been displayed for over half-a-century.

“Jim has to have been one of the most devoted enthusiasts we have come across to date, even making major modifications to his house to fit his collection, with a dedicated room packed with display cabinets and even a specially built extension to the house with provisions to allow the Ferguson tractor to be run inside the house.

“This is set to be a very special sale and we are delighted to be able to offer it to the market.”

The auction will take place at the Cheffins Machinery sale ground at Sutton, near Ely in Cambridgeshire, on November 25.