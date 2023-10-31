High insulin levels linked to increased risk of pancreatic cancer – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High insulin levels linked to increased risk of pancreatic cancer – study

By Press Association
The findings may pave the way for new cancer-prevention strategies, researchers said (Lynne Cameron/PA)
A new study has revealed a direct link between high insulin levels, common in patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes, and pancreatic cancer, scientists have said.

Researchers suggest the findings provide the first detailed explanation of why people with the two conditions are at increased risk of pancreatic cancer.

According to the study, excessive insulin levels overstimulate pancreatic acinar cells, which produce digestive juices.

This overstimulation leads to inflammation that converts these cells into precancerous cells.

Co-senior author Dr James Johnson, a professor in the department of cellular and physiological sciences at the University of British Columbia (UBC), Canada, said: “Alongside the rapid increase in both obesity and type 2 diabetes, we’re seeing an alarming rise in pancreatic cancer rates.

“These findings help us understand how this is happening, and highlights the importance of keeping insulin levels within a healthy range, which can be accomplished with diet, exercise and in some cases medications.”

According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer is the 10th most common cancer with 10,449 people diagnosed with it in the UK in 2018.

It is the fifth biggest cancer killer in the UK with 9,000 deaths every year.

The study, published in Cell Metabolism, focused on the most common pancreatic cancer – pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) – which is highly aggressive, with a five-year survival rate of less than 10%.

Although obesity and type 2 diabetes had previously been established as risk factors for pancreatic cancer, how this worked had been unclear.

The findings in mice show that insulin supports the physiological function of pancreatic acinar cells in producing digestive enzymes that break down fat-rich foods.

But at high levels, its increased action can inadvertently foster pancreatic inflammation and the development of precancerous cells.

Researchers suggest the findings may pave the way for new cancer-prevention strategies and treatments that target insulin receptors in acinar cells.

Senior author Dr Janel Kopp, assistant professor in the department of cellular and physiological sciences at UBC, said: “We hope this work will change clinical practice and help advance lifestyle interventions that can lower the risk of pancreatic cancer in the general population.

“This research could also pave the way for targeted therapies that modulate insulin receptors to prevent or slow the progression of pancreatic cancer.”