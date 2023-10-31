Camilla joins children for story time at Nairobi library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Camilla joins children for story time at Nairobi library

By Press Association
Camilla reads a book in the children’s reading space at Eastlands Library in Nairobi (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Queen told children to “explore” the world as they do in story books, after sitting down for a fun-filled Kenyan story time.

Camilla, who is a passionate reader and advocate of literacy, joined pupils at Eastlands Library in Nairobi as they read passages from the popular children’s book Lion And Mouse by Catalina Echeverri.

She smiled broadly and gave them a huge round of applause at the end of their reading performance, delivered while sitting cross-legged on the floor.

Royal visit to Kenya – Day One
Camilla met the founders of Book Bunk (Chris Jackson/PA)

“You are all very good readers. Work hard and keep reading,” the Queen told the 14 children.

Mary Kinyanjui, of Kenya National Library Service, said afterwards: “She encouraged them to continue to read and to explore more about the world as they do in story books.”

The Queen was at Eastlands Library to meet the founders of Book Bunk, a Kenyan charity that restores public libraries into “Palaces for People”.

Camilla views the Camp Toyoyo exhibition wall at Eastlands Library (Chris Jackson/PA)

Outside she paused to shake hands with delighted well-wishers and children.

Inside she was welcomed by Book Bunk founder and publisher Angela Wanjuka and author Wanjiru Koinange.

She met local performers and artists before viewing the library’s giant chess board and time capsule and greeting the  2021 Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition winner, Ms Kayla Bosire.