Sir Bobby Charlton funeral announced for November 13

By Press Association
Tributes have been left on the United Trinity statue of, left to right, George Best, Denis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton (Barrington Coombs/PA)
The life of Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton will be celebrated in a memorial service at Manchester Cathedral on November 13.

Heartfelt tributes have continued to be paid since the 1966 World Cup winner died at the age of 86 on October 21.

United have confirmed that a memorial service celebrating Charlton’s life will take place at Manchester Cathedral at 2pm on Monday 13 November.

The procession to the service will pass by Old Trafford, where he is immortalised alongside Denis Law and George Best in the ‘United Trinity’ statue.

United said in a statement: “The service will pay tribute to Sir Bobby’s incredible life as a husband, father, grandfather and, of course, as one of the finest footballers this country has ever produced.

“The procession to the cathedral will pass by Old Trafford for a moment of reflection and provide an opportunity for fans to say a final farewell to a true Manchester United legend.

“Further details on the memorial service and the procession will be communicated in due course.

Tributes to Sir Bobby Charlton have been left outside the 'United Trinity' statue
“The family will then hold a private funeral ceremony for Sir Bobby and have requested privacy around the arrangements for this.”

Bundles of flowers, scarves, shirts and messages have been left at the ‘United Trinity’ statue since Charlton’s death.

The club say memorabilia has “been carefully relocated to the Old Trafford museum and will join the tributes left by fans following the passing of Sir Matt Busby in 1994”.

The flowers will be composted and used in the gardens at United’s Carrington training ground, with the plastic from the tributes removed and recycled.