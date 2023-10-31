What we have learned from the Covid inquiry so far this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What we have learned from the Covid inquiry so far this week

By Press Association
Former chief adviser to Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings (James Manning/PA)
Former chief adviser to Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings (James Manning/PA)

A busy two days at the Covid-19 inquiry saw appearances from some of the key figures in Downing Street during the early stages of the pandemic.

Here’s what we learned from the appearance of Dominic Cummings, Lee Cain and others over the course of Monday and Tuesday.

– Downing Street and governmental dysfunction

The inquiry heard multiple references to Mr Johnson as “the trolley” who tended to “wild oscillations”, while former No 10’s communications director Mr Cain admitted that his former boss’s erratic decision-making was “rather exhausting”.

And in WhatsApp messages shared with the inquiry, the UK’s top civil servant Simon Case said that Mr Johnson “cannot lead” and was making government “impossible”.

It was not just the Prime Minister who came in for criticism, but the Cabinet Office and wider system.

Mr Cummings made clear his views about the how the “dysfunctional system” during a “meltdown of the British state” failed to deal with the crisis.

Former top aide Martin Reynolds pointed to a “systemic failure” to prepare for the pandemic and acknowledged that the realisation of the scale of the disaster had come “late”.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Former Downing Street director of communications Lee Cain at the hearing on Tuesday (James Manning/PA)

– Half-term holidays

It emerged during proceedings there was a 10-day period – coinciding with half-term holidays – in which no notes on coronavirus were sent to Mr Johnson nor emergency Cobra meetings held.

The period raises key questions about government preparedness and how seriously it was taking the impending crisis, only weeks out from a lockdown being imposed.

Mr Cummings acknowledged it was “pretty insane” that Mr Johnson and other senior government figures were on holiday during the period.

– Dominic Cummings’ clashes

The man described as “the most empowered chief off staff Downing Street has ever seen” apologised for his use of vulgar language when he appeared before Lady Hallett.

“Useless f***pigs, morons, c****,” were among the words he used on WhatsApp during his time in Government fighting the pandemic.

He also took aim at Matt Hancock, with WhatsApp messages revealing his push for Mr Johnson to reshuffle the then-health secretary. In one exchange, Mr Cummings claimed Mr Hancock had “lied his way through this and killed people and dozens and dozens of people have seen it”.

Global Soft Power Summit
Former prime minister Boris Johnson came in for further criticism on Tuesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– Questions of misogyny

Mr Cummings denied he had behaved misogynistically, as the hearing heard expletive-laden WhatsApp messages about then-deputy Cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara.

The top adviser called her “that c***” and said he would “handcuff her and escort her” from Downing Street.

Questions about the atmosphere inside Downing Street emerged on Monday, when among the evidence published by the inquiry was an internal report into the culture at the top of Government.

Co-written by Ms MacNamara, it said: “Lots of people mentioned junior women being talked over or ignored.”

It also complained about a “superhero bunfight”.

– Questions over Eat Out to Help Out

Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme also came in for criticism.

Mr Cain said that the then-chancellor’s plan and the policy of sending people back to work during the pandemic “made absolutely no sense whatsoever”.

Former private secretary Imran Shafi also confirmed to the inquiry that Sir Chris Whitty had referred to the scheme as “Eat out to help out the virus”.