Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea need to give Nicolas Jackson ‘confidence’

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino supported under-fire Nicolas Jackson (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino defended Nicolas Jackson after the misfiring Chelsea striker was criticised by supporters during the Blues’ 2-0 home defeat to Brentford.

Jackson has scored two Premier League goals since his summer move from Villarreal.

Pochettino clarified that a fan had told the striker to “wake up” after a poor first-half display.

Ahead of their last-16 Carabao Cup clash against Blackburn, the Chelsea boss supported his player.

“We cannot abuse, even if you say ‘wake up’, because I think it’s not right,” Pochettino told a press conference on Tuesday.

“He suffered an injury (to his hand during the last international break), it’s difficult to train, to keep fit and to score goals.

“Nico (Jackson) needs support.

“He wants to help the team and for different reasons he’s not performing. He played with a cast after he broke his hand.

“Fans can criticise us and they’re frustrated but they need to analyse the situation.

“Jackson is young, he arrived this season and there are circumstances that didn’t help him perform his best.

“You think we should throw him into the bin and say he’s useless? We have to give the confidence.

“He’s our striker, he’s our player and it’s about supporting the player.”

Chelsea’s lack of cutting-edge in front of goal saw them beaten at home for the third time this season.

Argentinian Pochettino wants his young team to be more “aggressive and nasty”,  but noted that will come with experience.

He added: “We didn’t score because we need to decide ourselves.

“We were not aggressive enough and that’s why they had their chance in the second half and we conceded.

“We need to improve and to be more competitive, more nasty.

“That is experience, team experience, as a team we need more patience.

“We need to be competitive; I feel the responsibility and we are Chelsea, we need to win this type of game.”