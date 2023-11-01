King and Queen to celebrate Kenyans who promote animal welfare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King and Queen to celebrate Kenyans who promote animal welfare

By Press Association
The King and Queen at the start of their State Visit to Kenya (Chris Jackson/PA)
The King and Queen will celebrate Kenyans who promote animal welfare and environmental conservation as their state visit to the African nation continues.

Camilla will tour the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s elephant orphanage and learn about its work before bottle feeding a baby elephant.

The trust is renowned for its efforts rescuing and rehabilitating elephants through its orphanage, located within Nairobi National Park, and it has successfully raised 316 orphans.

Charles will join his wife for the final part of the visit and as the couple leave the park they will visit the attraction’s ivory burning site, a historic location where 12 tonnes of ivory were burnt by the former Kenyan president Daniel Arap Moi in 1989.

During the day, the Queen, who is president of the equine welfare charity Brooke, will hear how the organisation is working with the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals to rescue donkeys at risk, and tour a centre caring for abused donkeys.

Meanwhile the King will visit Karura urban forest to highlight the importance of green spaces in sustainable cities, and to honour the legacy of Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Wangari Maathai, who ran a campaign to save the forest.

Charles and Camilla are touring Kenya over five days, their first state visit to a Commonwealth country, a trip that has seen the King speak about Britain and Kenya’s troubled colonial past.

In a banquet address delivered on Tuesday evening, he spoke about the “abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence” committed against Kenyans during their fight for independence from Britain but stopped short of an apology.

Kenya’s President William Ruto praised the King’s “exemplary courage” in shedding light on “uncomfortable truths”, but described the colonial reaction to African struggles as “monstrous in its cruelty” and said “much remains to be done in order to achieve full reparations”.