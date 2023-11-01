Middle Eastern nations issue stark warning as Israel bombs Gaza refugee camp

Three countries in the Middle East have decried Israel’s recent air strikes on Gaza City, with one striking an established refugee camp as its war on Hamas rebels continues.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) all issued statements shortly after the attack to condemn Israel and its leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, for attacking the camp.

The exact number of casualties is not clear; however, reports from one doctor within Gaza City claimed hundreds were killed and wounded in the attack.

Qatar described the strike as “a new massacre against the defenceless Palestinian people, especially women and children”, which is “a dangerous escalation in the course of confrontations”.

Saudi Arabia echoed Qatar’s sentiments, condemning its neighbouring nation of Israel in “the strongest terms” for its “inhumane … targeting of Jabaliya camp”.

The nation added: “The dangerous humanitarian conditions resulting from the continuous escalation cannot be justified at all, and sparing blood, protecting civilians, and stopping military operations are urgent priorities.”

The UAE issued its own stern diplomatic warning to Israel after only having normalised relations in 2020 after decades of historic mistrust and tension.

Palestinians stand and others search for survivors after Israeli airstrikes at the Jabaliya refugee camp on Gaza City’s outskirts (Fadi Majed/AP)

The Arab nation said: “Indiscriminate attacks will result in irreparable ramifications in the region.”

As per the United Nations Relief Works Agency for Palestine, there are 116,011 refugees registered as living in the camp as of 2023.

That number, however, is expected to be higher as many of those who live there may not be registered with the UN agency.