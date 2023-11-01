China deploys 43 planes and seven ships near self-ruling Taiwan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China deploys 43 planes and seven ships near self-ruling Taiwan

By Press Association
People visit Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, on Monday (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Taiwan has accused China of deploying 43 military planes and seven ships near the self-ruled island.

It is the latest sign that Beijing plans no let-up in its campaign of harassment, threats and intimidation.

Taiwan’s defence department said the figure was current for the 24 hours up to 6am on Wednesday and that 37 of the aircraft had crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, which China no longer recognises as an informal divider between the sides.

It said Taiwan has monitored the situation, scrambled fighter jets, dispatched ships and activated land-based missile systems – all standard responses to Chinese military activities, which include crossing into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone but not into its actual airspace.

Such Chinese manoeuvres have become frequent and aggressive since then-US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022.

China suspended military communication with the US to show its displeasure over her trip to Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

China’s military manoeuvres are seen as intended to break down Taiwanese morale, exhausting its pilots and other personnel and wearing down its equipment.

Despite that, the present status of de-facto independence remains widely popular among the island’s voters and the defence budget has been increased to buy new equipment from the US, its chief ally, and produce some items locally, including submarines.

At an international defence forum in Beijing on Monday, China’s second-ranking military official General Zhang Youxia reiterated threats by the Chinese government to retaliate against moves towards establishing Taiwan’s formal independence, saying “no matter who tries to split Taiwan from China in any form, China and the Chinese military will never allow that to happen”.

General Zhang, who is also vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, which oversees the world’s largest standing military, opened the three-day event in the absence of former defence minister General Li Shangfu, who would have normally hosted the event.

General Li was removed from his position last week after a two-month absence from public view.

The government has not given any reason for his removal.