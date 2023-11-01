‘Hospitals favouring younger emergency patients’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
'Hospitals favouring younger emergency patients'

By Press Association
Frail older people are ‘not being appropriately prioritised’ when they attend Accident & Emergency departments, academics have said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Frail older people are “not being appropriately prioritised” when they attend Accident & Emergency departments, academics have said after a new study found that elderly people are less likely to be seen within target times.

Younger patients with simpler problems are waiting less time for assessments than frail patients with complex care needs, researchers said.

A new study found that people living with frailty and patients with conditions linked to ageing – also known as geriatric syndromes – are less likely to receive an initial assessment within the target time of four hours.

“Our study demonstrates older people living with frailty may not be appropriately prioritised within the acute care pathway,” the authors wrote in the journal EClinicalMedicine.

Researchers, led by academics at the University of Warwick, examined data from 152 hospitals in the UK relating to 7,248 emergency hospital admissions.

The data was collected as part of a snapshot audit by the Society of Acute Medicine on June 23 2022.

On this day, some 76.4% of patients were assessed within four hours of arriving at hospital.

Lead researcher Daniel Lasserson, professor of acute ambulatory care at the University of Warwick, said: “The data from this study shows a concerning trend across the NHS.

“Hospitals may not be giving equal priority to our frail and older patients and are favouring younger patients with simpler needs who can be assessed and treated more quickly.”

Commenting on the analysis, Dr Tim Cooksley, immediate past president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: “This important study is a further illustration of the tremendous strain that the urgent and emergency care (UEC) is under.

“We know that older patients are more likely to experience degrading corridor care, and this data illustrates that, with further delays to important components of their care, this increases the likelihood of adverse outcomes.”

An NHS spokesman said: “While this analysis of a single day in 2022 does not provide a very full picture, it is right to highlight that older patients with complex care needs often require wider assessment and greater support, which can contribute to longer waiting times.

“Same-day emergency care is one of the many ways the NHS is working to provide the right care, in the right place, at the right time for patients – and this model is helping improve patient flow to in fact enable emergency departments to prioritise those with complex needs and who are in need of wider assessment.”