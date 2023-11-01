Shelter’s Christmas ad warns of plight of children in temporary accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shelter’s Christmas ad warns of plight of children in temporary accommodation

By Press Association
Shelter has launched its Christmas advert to draw attention to children living in temporary accommodation (Shelter/PA)
Too many children will wake up on Christmas Day in a “cramped hostel room or a run-down bedsit”, a homelessness charity said as it launched a campaign to raise awareness of young people living in temporary accommodation.

Shelter has unveiled a 90-second film in the style of annual festive television adverts – but the seemingly feel-good short ends with a stark reality.

The film, Good As Gold, follows eight-year-old Maddy – played by an actor – who is shown on her best behaviour and helping others in the hope she can have the gift of a home for Christmas.

The warm-hearted advert concludes with the child waking up in a confused state on December 25 to the realisation she is still in a grotty, one-room accommodation with her family, as she utters the words: “But I was so good.”

The numbers of households and children in temporary accommodation in England are at record highs, government statistics released in July showed.

Some 104,510 households were in temporary accommodation by the end of March – the highest number since records began 25 years ago.

The total number of children in this situation is also at the highest level since records for that measure began in 2004 – with 131,370 children living in temporary accommodation as of the end of March this year.

The advert's character has just one wish for Christmas - to have a home (Shelter/PA)
Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said: “This advert brings to life what it really means for a child to have nowhere to call home.

“Make no mistake: a cramped hostel room or a run-down bedsit is not a home, but this is where far too many children will be waking up on Christmas morning.

“As we head into winter, Shelter is doing everything we can to help the thousands of families facing homelessness this Christmas.

“Our expert advisers are working in communities across the country, they are taking calls at our emergency helpline, and they are providing free, expert case work.”

The advert, which is being sponsored by Shelter’s partner HSBC UK, will run across television networks throughout the winter period.

Shelter said the creative agency Don’t Panic worked closely with people with lived experience of temporary accommodation, who cited damp living conditions, mould on the walls, an entire family sharing one bed and the emotional impact on families in those situations.

The charity has appealed for donations to support its work via www.shelter.org.uk/donate.