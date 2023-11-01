Two more arrests made over felling of world-famous Sycamore Gap tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Two more arrests made over felling of world-famous Sycamore Gap tree

By Press Association
Police officers look at the felled tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian’s Wall, in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Police officers look at the felled tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian’s Wall, in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Two more people have been arrested over the deliberate felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police said two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Tuesday.

They have both since been released on bail as enquiries continue, the force said.

A 16-year-old boy and a man in his 60s who have already been arrested in connection with the incident remain on bail.

The sycamore, which stood in a dramatic dip on Hadrian’s Wall, was cut down in September in what police believe was a deliberate act of vandalism.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: “The loss of Sycamore Gap has been felt deeply across the community as well as further afield.

“As a force, we have seen many touching tributes from those who have detailed what this iconic landmark meant for them personally and for our region.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to identify anyone responsible and bring them into police custody and we are committed to getting justice.

“I hope this recent wave of arrests demonstrates just how much work has been undertaken by our dedicated specialist teams in what has, so far, been a very difficult and complex investigation.”

Sycamore Gap at night
How Sycamore Gap in Northumberland looked previously (Tom White/PA) Wire

The 50ft tree was looked after by the Northumberland National Park Authority and the National Trust.

It was among the UK’s most photographed trees and was made famous in a scene in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.

The tree has been removed from the site by a crane, and is now being kept at a storage facility by the National Trust.