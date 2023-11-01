London mayor Sadiq Khan unveiled as effigy for Kent town’s bonfire night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London mayor Sadiq Khan unveiled as effigy for Kent town’s bonfire night

By Press Association
Members of the Edenbridge Bonfire Society unveil their latest celebrity guy of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at Breezehurst Farm Industrial Park, Edenbridge, Kent, ahead of the town’s bonfire night display on Saturday. Picture date: Wednesday November 1, 2023.
Members of the Edenbridge Bonfire Society unveil their latest celebrity guy of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at Breezehurst Farm Industrial Park, Edenbridge, Kent, ahead of the town's bonfire night display on Saturday. Picture date: Wednesday November 1, 2023.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has been unveiled as the effigy for a Kent town’s bonfire night because of his “unpopular decision” to extend the capital’s charge for polluting vehicles.

The public in Edenbridge opted for Mr Khan to be the 11-metre guy as London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (Ulez) hits residents and businesses in the town and offers “no support” for them.

The zone, which operates within the M25 across all London boroughs, is about nine miles from Edenbridge.

Edenbridge Celebrity Guy
London Mayor Sadiq Khan was voted to become the 2023 effigy, beating other contenders such as Suella Braverman and Phillip Schofield (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The effigy shows Mr Khan holding a Ulez sign and £15-tickets for London New Year’s Eve fireworks event, with various traffic signs on his clothing.

Edenbridge Bonfire Society, which has organised celebrity effigies for 25 years, aims to bring a “light-hearted twist” to their annual bonfire celebrations, which raise thousands of pounds for local charities and community groups.

The Edenbridge guy has become a highlight of the bonfire season with previous public figures put for ridicule including Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump, Katie Hopkins, Russell Brand, Jonathan Ross, Katie Price, Lance Armstrong, Anne Robinson and Saddam Hussein.

Edenbridge Celebrity Guy
Previous guys at Edenbridge’s bonfire celebrations have included Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Khan was chosen by popular demand over other 2023 contenders such as Suella Braverman, Russell Brand, Phillip Schofield and Harry and Meghan.

The Ulez scheme first launched in 2019 to help clean up London’s air, and it discourages drivers from using the most polluting vehicles by charging them a daily fee to enter the zone.

Edenbridge Bonfire Society chairman, Bill Cummings, said: “This year we have chosen Sadiq Khan whose decision to extend the Ultra Low Emission Zone has affected many people living and working in our town.

Bonfire Night
Away from politicians, celebrities have also been the star of the show with Jonathan Ross and Russell Brand used in 2008 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Unlike those living inside the new extended zone, there is no support for people who live outside it but whose livelihoods and commitments have been greatly affected by this decision.”

On November 4, nearly 10,000 people are expected to travel from London, Surrey, Kent and Sussex to attend the biggest event in the Edenbridge calendar.

Edenbridge Celebrity Guy
Thousands of people are expected to travel from all over the country to see the parade (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Khan’s effigy will be paraded through Edenbridge High Street in a torch-lit carnival procession involving 550 people.

Edenbridge Bonfire Society has been celebrating bonfire night for 95 years and even featured on Pathe News clips dating back to the 1950s.

Winston Churchill is one of several famous figures to have opened the Kent town’s bonfire night celebrations.