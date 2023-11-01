Ulez cameras vandalised and stolen with 987 crimes recorded in seven months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ulez cameras vandalised and stolen with 987 crimes recorded in seven months

By Press Association
Police have recorded nearly 1,000 crimes relating to Ulez cameras being damaged or stolen (AJ Simpson/PA)
Nearly 1,000 crimes linked to ultra low emission zone (Ulez) cameras being stolen or vandalised have been recorded by police in seven months.

Of the 987 offences chalked up by the Metropolitan Police, 220 are reports of cameras being stolen and 767 of the devices being damaged.

So far three people have been charged, one of whom has had their case dropped, and two arrested and bailed.

The force said: “The Met continues to treat criminal activity in relation to Ulez seriously and has deployed considerable resources to our operation.

A Ulez van with black paint sprayed on its camera
“Where there are possible lines of enquiry, local investigators will follow up using a range of investigative approaches including CCTV trawls, witness searches and an assessment of forensic opportunities.”

Transport for London said on Tuesday that 95% of vehicles within London are now compliant with the emission zone requirements, which were expanded to cover all London boroughs from August 29.

Figures suggest TfL receives approximately £730,000 a day in Ulez fees.

The expansion of the scheme has encountered some opposition, with an anti-Ulez Facebook group with more than 40,000 members urging people to refuse to pay the £12.50 daily fee for non-compliant vehicles, as well as celebrating the vandalism of enforcement cameras.

Protesters at a rally in September against the expansion of London's Ulez.
Protesters at a rally in September against the expansion of London’s Ulez (Jeff Moore/PA)

For petrol cars to meet the emissions standards, they must generally have been first registered after 2005 and most diesel cars registered after September 2015 are also exempt.

The fine for failing to pay the Ulez charge is £180, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days, but increasing to £270 after 28 days.

A scheme providing up to £2,000 for Londoners to scrap a non-compliant vehicle remains open.