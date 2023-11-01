Sword pistol linked to 1689 Siege of Derry sells for £40,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sword pistol linked to 1689 Siege of Derry sells for £40,000 at auction

By Press Association
Bloomfield Auctions Managing Director Karl Bennett with a sword pistol linked to the 1689 Siege of Derry (Phil Magowan/Press Eye/PA)
A historic sword pistol with links to the Siege of Derry has been sold at auction for £40,000.

It was part of a gun collection that was collected by Antrim man Leslie Martin who died a few years ago.

Duelling pistols, carbines and revolvers were also among the collection, which was sold by Belfast company Bloomfield Auctions for a total of around £750,000.

The fearsome-looking early flintlock sword was one of the oldest lots, having been manufactured in 1650.

It was reputedly used during the Siege of Derry and belonged to the Hart family from the Donegal/Derry area.

Colonel Henry Hart, who died in 1712, is believed to have commanded the Fort of Culmore.

The sword sold for £40,000 at an auction at the Culloden Hotel on Tuesday night.

Other highlights include a military-style percussion musket inscribed with the name of Captain Alan Campbell who died during the 1916 Easter Rising, which sold for £320.

A gun with links to the Irish Famine in the late 1800s manufactured by notable Irish company John Rigby and Sons sold for £39,000.

Karl Bennett, managing director at Bloomfield Auctions, said they had interest locally and internationally from collectors, museums and institutions.

“We are used to handling auctions of this magnitude, but this collection was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to offer something unique and not often seen,” he said.

“Leslie’s passion for Irish history was brought to life by these objects. In researching their provenance, he brought to life both their history and the tumultuous events that they were part of.”

Mr Bennett said many of the lots sold will remain on the island of Ireland, with some going to private collections.

“This collection was unique. One of the finest collections on the island and although it has been sold off, the story of these objects and Leslie Martin’s passion for their history will never be lost,” he said.

“We are already looking for unique and historic items for the next auction.”