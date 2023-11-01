Police appeal for help identifying man whose body was found on a beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police appeal for help identifying man whose body was found on a beach

By Press Association
Police are appealing for help identifying a man, whose body was found on a beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Police are appealing for help identifying a man, whose body was found on a beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Police have issued an appeal to help identify a man whose body was found on a beach.

Officers cordoned off part of the seafront at Eastern Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth, on Tuesday morning following the discovery at 6.39am.

Now Hampshire Police has issued an appeal to the public to help identify the man.

Body found in Southsea
Police officers on the beach off Eastern Parade in Southsea, Hampshire, where a body has been found on the shore (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

The man is described as white, aged 20 to 30, around 6ft tall and bald.

He was wearing a maroon-coloured Barbour puffa jacket, grey Moschino Milano jogging bottoms and black Nike running-style trainers.

Detective Sergeant Samantha Hockley said: “We have been carrying out enquiries to try and establish the identity of this person. However, at this stage, we’ve not been able to find out who he is.

“We believe he was in the water for a short amount of time before being brought in by the tide. Therefore, he may not have been missing for long and his family and friends may not have realised yet.

“We are working hard to determine who this person is and the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

“If a friend or family member, who matches this description, is missing, then we want to hear from you as we continue our investigation.”