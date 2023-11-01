Three men found guilty of nightclub killing

Three men have been found guilty of killing a partygoer who was fatally knifed in the neck after a row at a nightclub known as the Discoteca No Problem.

Ricardo Fuller, 24, collapsed on the dancefloor after being chased and repeatedly stabbed outside the venue in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of March 7 2020.

Edmund Tucker, 32, and Jermaine Ahenkorah, 30, both of no fixed address, and Emmanuel Tamwesigire, 31, of Chingford, east London, were accused of his murder.

Giving evidence, Tucker claimed he acted in self defence, Tamwesigire admitted punching the victim but not inflicting a fatal wound and Ahenkorah said he was just running after his friends.

On Wednesday, a jury found Tamwesigire and Tucker guilty of murder and Ahenkorah guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Previously, Danny Robinson KC said Mr Fuller had been at a party in the Discoteca No Problem.

A group of five men arrived shortly before 5am and there was a “verbal confrontation” with the victim, the prosecutor said.

On being beckoned outside, Mr Fuller picked up a bottle from the disco and followed the men, jurors were told.

Describing CCTV footage of the incident, Mr Robinson said: “Once Mr Fuller left the club, he was chased by these three defendants and the two other men up and down Ilford High Road.

“The five men acted together and Mr Fuller was chased down. He suffered three stab wounds, one to his neck and two more to his back.

“The stab wound to his neck severed the carotid artery, resulting in massive blood loss.”

During the incident, CCTV was said to show Tucker with an object in his hand as Mr Fuller hit him in the head with a bottle.

Tamwesigire could be seen running across the road and making two punching motions towards Mr Fuller.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene and found Mr Fuller collapsed on the dance floor, jurors were told.

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel where he died later that morning.

Mr Robinson said the three defendants had acted together with the two others, who are believed to be abroad and are wanted on suspicion of murder.

Following the guilty verdicts, the defendants were remanded into custody to be sentenced at a later date.