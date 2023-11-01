In Pictures: Mexicans honour lost loved ones on the Day of the Dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Mexicans honour lost loved ones on the Day of the Dead

By Press Association
People gather in the section of children’s tombs inside the San Gregorio Atlapulco cemetery during Day of the Dead festivities on the outskirts of Mexico City, early on Wednesday (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Mexicans in the state of Oaxaca are celebrating the Day of the Dead.

El Dia de los Muertos is a time to honour dead relatives with vigils and altars.

Youths hold candles over a tomb at a cemetery in Atzompa, Mexico, late on Tuesday (Maria Alferez/AP)

November 1 is the day loved ones clean graves, decorate them with fresh flowers and gather all night long.

The local secretary of culture Victor Cata says October and November mark the dry season when the land languishes.

People sit around a child’s tomb in the San Gregorio Atlapulco cemetery (Marco Ugarte/AP)

But it is also being reborn “so there is this thought that the dead return to enjoy what they loved in life”.

The traditions are embraced from childhood and passed from parents to children.

A doll decorates a newborn’s tomb (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Ana Martinez is among those to wait with anticipation for Day of the Dead celebrations each year – when families place homemade altars to honour their dearly departed and spend the night at the cemetery, lighting candles in the hope of illuminating their paths.

The 41-year-old, who lives in the town of Santa Maria Atzompa, said: “We preserve the culture of our ancestors and that is why we make our altars.”

People hold candles over a tomb decorated with flowers at a cemetery in Atzompa (Maria Alferez/AP)

Oaxacans do not honour death but rather their ancestors, Mr Cata said.

“It’s a celebration of those with whom we shared a time and a roof, who were flesh and blood like us,” he said.

Ana Martinez prepares an altar on her home’s terrace in Santa Maria Atzompa (Maria Alferez/AP)

Maria Martínez, 58, paid a visit to her late husband by noon.

“I do feel that they are returning today but I also think they are with us daily, not just on this date,” she said.

Oaxacan traditions vary among the 16 indigenous groups and the Afro-descendant community, but according to Mr Cata, there is a shared ancient knowledge that relates to the land.

Ana Martínez places a photo on her altar (Maria Alferez/AP)

Felipe Juarez, 67, offered mezcal and beer for one of his brothers.

For other family members, his wife cooked Oaxacan delicacies such as mole, a traditional sauce.

It will be a long night, Mr Juarez said, until they go home at 6am, but these are joyful times.

Oaxacan traditions vary among the 16 indigenous groups and the Afro-descendant community (Maria Alferez/AP)

“On the day we die, we will meet them again,” Mr Juarez said.

“We will reach that place where they have come to rest.”