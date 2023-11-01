Abused care home resident secures ‘landmark’ settlement of legal claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Abused care home resident secures ‘landmark’ settlement of legal claim

By Press Association
The now closed Veilstone care home in Bideford, Devon, where Ben faced abuse (Devon & Cornwall Police/PA)
The now closed Veilstone care home in Bideford, Devon, where Ben faced abuse (Devon & Cornwall Police/PA)

A vulnerable former care home resident has secured the High Court’s approval of a “landmark” settlement of his legal claim over the abuse he suffered at the hands of staff.

Ben, who has learning disabilities, fell victim to a “regime of abuse and harm” at the Veilstone care home in Bideford, Devon, during the 17 months he lived there between 2010 and 2011, his lawyers said.

The now 32-year-old’s mistreatment included being physically restrained, having family visits restricted, belongings removed and being isolated in a window and furniture-less “quiet room” on 117 occasions, a judge was told.

At a hearing in London on Wednesday, Ben Douglas-Jones KC approved the settlement, which includes the payment of a confidential sum of money, and declared that Ben’s human rights were breached while at the home.

Catriona Rubens and Emma Asutin-Garrod
Leigh Day solicitor Catriona Rubens, left, and Ben’s sister, Emma Austin-Garrod, who brought the case on his behalf, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

Ben, whose family asked for him to be identified only by his first name, reached the settlement with Devon County Council and the Department of Health, which has responsibility over the commissioning of his care.

Adam Weitzman KC, representing the local authority and the Health Secretary, apologised to Ben and his family for the “unacceptable” treatment he received.

Ben’s mother, Claire, secured a payment of £10,000 in a settlement of her separate claim over a breach of her right to family life, due to her inability to see her son while he was at Veilstone.

The settlements come after 13 people were convicted of the “organised and systemic abuse” of disabled residents at Veilstone and the Gatooma care home, in Holsworthy, Devon, in 2010 and 2011.

Directors, managers and staff were convicted of imprisoning disabled adults in empty rooms to punish or control them, it was reported in 2017 following a series of trials at Bristol Crown Court.

The court, which heard evidence from seven victims, was told that an abusive culture developed in which vulnerable residents were left alone for hours on end with little food or water by managers and staff at the homes.

Wednesday’s hearing was told that one person’s conviction had since been overturned following an appeal.

Atlas Project Team, which ran the now closed homes, has since gone into administration, the court was told.

The NHS trust involved in the commissioning of Ben’s care no longer exists, with the Department of Health inheriting legal responsibility for his legal claim.

Jeremy Hyam KC, representing Ben, told the court he had brought a compensation claim for the personal injuries he suffered due to the actions of care home staff, including over his “false imprisonment”.

He said Ben’s “unacceptable” treatment included being locked in the care home’s “quiet home” which was “used as a means of control”.

Mr Hyam said Ben, originally from Devon, had suffered PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) as a result of the abuse, but it was hoped that the settlement would help provide future support.

Mr Weitzman said that the council and Health Secretary accepted as commissioning bodies that “the placement at Veilstone was wholly inadequate in that the staff behaved in a criminal and abusive manner”.

He said the staff’s actions involved “inhuman degrading treatment” and “offered both to Ben and his family a full apology”.

“We recognise that the treatment he received was unacceptable, criminal and in breach of the rights in respect of any person,” Mr Weitzman said.

“We acknowledge Ben’s vulnerability and we acknowledge the significant impact it had upon him because of that vulnerability.”

Mr Douglas-Jones said Ben had faced the “cruel” use of the “quiet room” as a “form of punishment” where he was “unlawfully isolated”.

He said Ben had to sleep on the floor, missed meals and sometimes “would have to spend hours in urine soaked clothes”.

On one occasion he was restrained for over an hour by four members of staff, who also did not intervene to prevent Ben harming himself during times of distress.

Mr Douglas-Jones said no court declaration could “undo the damage done” to Ben, who had faced an “11-year long road” to secure his settlement.

“It has all been born out of cruelty,” he said, adding that Ben’s family had the right to assume that staff were “vocationally invested in the provision of care in an inherently kind way”.

He paid tribute to the family’s “love and support” for Ben, who continues to be cared for and now “feels safe” in his own home.

Ben’s sister, Emma Austin-Garrod, 30, who brought the claim on his behalf, said after the “landmark” settlement was approved that the impact on Ben would “likely be lifelong” but that he could now “move forward with his life”.

She said: “It has taken a long time and has not been easy to reach this point- our family, particularly Ben, is much changed, and traumatised by all that he has experienced in the social care system. A system designed for care, that let him down so badly.

“When the system fails, it is people with learning disabilities and their families who pay a high price, with little or no accountability by those responsible – so the apologies and acknowledgement that breaches of human rights occurred for Ben, and for our mother, are important to us.”

Catriona Rubens, Ben’s solicitor from law firm Leigh Day, said: “It is a testament to the tenacity of Ben’s family that the bodies responsible for his placement accept that his rights were breached by the cruel and inhumane regime of care at Veilstone.

“Ben’s mother, Claire, has fought tirelessly for recognition that she was unlawfully deprived of contact with her son, and it is right that the state bodies accept that this breached Claire’s own human right to a family life.

“The rights of learning disabled and autistic people like Ben to live good, fulfilled lives, must be upheld by the state. Ben’s case is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences that occur when institutions fail to uphold human rights protections and ignore the concerns of families.”

In letter to Ben’s family, Devon County Council offered a “full and frank apology” over the abuse he suffered, adding that safeguarding learning disabled and autistic adults was “of utmost importance”.

“In our ongoing role as commissioners, we are committed to learning lessons as a result of the abuse that occurred at Veilstone,” the letter said.