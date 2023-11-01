Police hunt continues for sex offender wanted for questioning over woman’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police hunt continues for sex offender wanted for questioning over woman’s death

By Press Association
Richard Scatchard is considered a risk to the public (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Police are continuing to search for a sex offender wanted for questioning over the death of a woman who died at his home more than two weeks ago.

Avon and Somerset Police say Richard Scatchard, 70, from Minehead, poses a serious risk to the women he forms relationships with and he is a risk to the public.

The force has issued a new photo of Scatchard, that was taken earlier this year to help try and find him.

He is wanted on recall to prison and is also wanted in connection with the murder investigation.

Officers had been alerted to the sudden death of Kelly Faiers, 61, from Weston-super-Mare, at Scatchard’s home address on October 15.

A forensic, post-mortem examination to determine the cause of her death was inconclusive but it is currently being treated as suspicious while detectives await the results of further tests.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jess Aston said: “As we have previously stated, Scatchard is a prolific user of dating apps and a number of years ago was convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims to enable his crimes.

“We have a number of hypotheses about what has happened to Scatchard but remain anxious given the risk he poses he could have formed a new relationship with one or more women.

“It is also possible he may be trying to avoid being seen by anyone given the publicity about this investigation and therefore would encourage anyone to contact us if they have an outbuilding or a remote building that looks like it may have been accessed by someone.”

There have been 55 reported sightings of Scatchard and the police are analysing CCTV and speaking to people who reported the sightings to see if it is him.

Ms Aston continued: “Many of these as yet unconfirmed sightings have been in Minehead or in the surrounding areas and extensive searches by officers are taking place in those areas.

“The local neighbourhood team are also carrying out extra high-visibility patrols in the area.

“A community letter and a poster with Scatchard’s photo on it are being distributed too, in a bid to further encourage people with information to come forward.

“We are also working with other police forces across the country too. We know he has recent links to the Cornwall, Gwent and South Wales while previous links include the Cheshire and Leicestershire areas.

“Our absolute priority remains to locate Scatchard and see if he can assist with our inquiries.

“Richard, if you see this, it is not too late to do the right thing and hand yourself in.”

The last confirmed sighting of him was on Blenheim Road in Minehead at 10am on October 16.

Scatchard is described as being white, about 5ft 11ins, of average build with short grey hair. He speaks with a Scottish accent and has previously claimed to be called Richard Dunlop.

There is a chance he may appear dishevelled given the amount of time since his last sighting.

The police said they received information early on that Scatchard may be on a grey Gepida Alboin Curve electric bike, but now believe he could have a normal push bike instead.

Anyone who sees Scatchard is asked to ring 999, with the reference 5223259285. People can also provide information by calling 101, or by submitting it through the force’s website.