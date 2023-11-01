US government employee who killed Harry Dunn to give inquest evidence remotely

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US government employee who killed Harry Dunn to give inquest evidence remotely

By Press Association
Harry Dunn was killed in a crash in August 2019 (Family handout/PA)
Harry Dunn was killed in a crash in August 2019 (Family handout/PA)

The US State Department employee who was at the centre of a diplomatic scandal after killing teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn in a crash is primed to give evidence remotely at his inquest.

A pre-inquest review hearing at Northampton’s Guildhall heard that Mr Dunn’s family have faced a “deafening silence” from Anne Sacoolas’s employer in their four-year fight for justice.

After a request from Northamptonshire Coroner Anne Pember, the PA news agency understands plans are in place for Sacoolas to attend the inquest remotely.

Harry Dunn death
Anne Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The family’s spokesman, Radd Seiger, told PA that Mr Dunn’s parents are still hopeful that she will appear in person for the substantive hearing now criminal proceedings have concluded.

The hearing heard that Sacoolas, who caused the 19-year-old’s death by careless driving in August 2019, had told police she had received “little or no” driving training in her short stint in the UK.

The barrister representing Mr Dunn’s family, Patrick Gibbs KC, criticised the “vacuum of information that surrounds all things American” – saying the US State Department “must have had” the answers they have been looking for and “just chosen not to give them”.

Mrs Pember said she will contact the Foreign Office to see what information the US government can provide in relation to Mr Dunn’s death.

Sacoolas was driving a Volvo on the wrong side of the road outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 2019 before she crashed into the teenager’s bike.

The US State Department asserted diplomatic immunity on behalf of Sacoolas and she was able to leave the UK 19 days after the fatal collision.

The 45-year-old appeared before a High Court judge at the Old Bailey via video-link in December last year, where she pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb handed her an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

The Dunn family took their four-year campaign for justice to the US after the teenager’s death, which even led to a meeting with then-president Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington DC.

Making submissions on behalf of the family on Wednesday, Mr Gibbs said: “All of this has been going on for four years and all there has been from the American entities is… a deafening silence.”

He told the hearing there was a “vacuum of information that surrounds all things American”.

Mrs Pember told the hearing that if Sacoolas was employed by the US State Department at the time of the crash, she would designate it as an “interested person” in the inquest.

Sacoolas’s lawyer, Ben Cooper KC, said the US citizen is “keen to assist the inquest”.

The full inquest is expected to take place in June next year.