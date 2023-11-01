Jury told to follow ‘pyramid of deceit’ to convict FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury told to follow ‘pyramid of deceit’ to convict FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

By Press Association
Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
A prosecutor told a New York jury on Wednesday to follow overwhelming evidence and the “pyramid of deceit” that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried constructed to conclude he is guilty of defrauding his customers and investors of at least 10 billion dollars (£8.2 billion).

Assistant US attorney Nicolas Roos began a day of closing arguments in Manhattan federal court by saying Bankman-Fried was at fault for stealing billions of dollars from investors worldwide, despite four days of evidence in which Bankman-Fried said he was unaware that his customers’ deposits were at risk until weeks before his companies collapsed.

“He told a story and he lied to you,” Mr Roos told jurors just a day after Bankman-Fried concluded his evidence at the month-long trial.

The prosecutor said Bankman-Fried wanted jurors to believe that he had no idea what was happening at his companies or that what was happening was wrong.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is questioned during his trial in Manhattan federal court (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

But his words conflicted with the testimony of his fellow executives, his “partners in crime”, and other evidence including financial documents and public statements that Bankman-Fried had made.

Bankman-Fried, 31, was arrested last December, a month after the collapse of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange platform he opened in 2019, and Alameda Research, the cryptocurrency hedge fund he started in 2017.

Extradited from the Bahamas to New York, he was released on bail with electronic monitoring to ensure he remained at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California, until August, when Judge Lewis A. Kaplan jailed Bankman-Fried after concluding that he had tried to influence prospective trial witnesses.

Mr Roos said the arrest of Bankman-Fried came weeks after thousands of FTX customers worldwide were overcome with anxiety, dread and ultimately despair when they tried to withdraw “investments, savings and nest eggs for the future” from their accounts only to learn that “their money was gone. FTX was bankrupt”.

“Who was responsible?” Mr Roos asked, only to quickly point to Bankman-Fried, sitting between his lawyers.

“This man, Samuel Bankman-Fried. What happened? He spent his customers’ money and he lied to them about it.”

Sam Bankman-Fried outside Manhattan federal court (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

The prosecutor said Bankman-Fried spent the money on property, donations, promotions, investments and political contributions.

“This was a pyramid of deceit built by the defendant on a foundation of lies and false promises, all to get money, and eventually it collapsed, leaving countless victims in its wake,” he said.

Mr Roos told jurors that if they believe even one of the four former executives who gave evidence against him, they must convict Bankman-Fried.

All four said the money from customers was stolen at the direction of Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, said when he gave evidence that he was unaware that billions of dollars of customers’ money was being spent or that he had any criminal intent.

His lawyer will deliver a closing argument later Wednesday. The jury was expected to begin deliberations on Thursday.