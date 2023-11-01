Woman who intervened in knife attack decorated with Queen’s Gallantry Medal

A woman who tried to help a pensioner who died in a knife attack in a supermarket has been recognised for her bravery.

Ayette Bounouri, 49, helped confront a mentally ill woman who attacked shoppers in a Co-op store in the village of Penygraig, Rhondda, South Wales, on May 5 2020.

Church bell ringer John Rees, 88, was killed. He did not hesitate before intervening when he saw Zara Radcliffe enter and begin stabbing at passing customers with a kitchen knife.

After collecting the Queen’s Gallantry Medal, the last to be approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II, at a ceremony in Windsor Castle, Ms Bounouri told the PA news agency: “I am not a hero – brave, yes – but definitely not a hero. I do not see myself as that, I just see myself as someone who tried to help and did my best.”

She added: “It is strange but it is an award about bravery, courage and putting yourself forward, even if it means losing your life or putting your life in danger.

“It is recognition but it is still a strange situation because someone was murdered and three individuals were stabbed but survived.

“It was the right thing to do. I could not allow an older gentleman to just be attacked. I just had to do something. I did not think of myself. It was more important for him to make it.”

Mr Rees, who had been at the shop counter when he saw Radcliffe, took hold of her right arm which was holding the knife and placed himself between her and nurse Gaynor Saurin, while trying to defuse the situation.

However, as Radcliffe lunged forward, Mr Rees lost his balance and fell backwards.

Ms Bounouri spoke to the Prince of Wales about mental health after the ceremony (Aaron Chown/PA)

Lisa Way and Ms Bounouri then stepped in to help Mr Rees, with Mrs Way grabbing the assailant’s arm holding the knife, while Ms Bounouri tried to use a shopping basket to disarm her.

Both women desperately tried to distract Radcliffe, who sought to stab Mrs Way several times, while Ms Bounouri tried to drag Mr Rees to safety.

Ms Bounouri, in a final act of bravery, tried to grab the knife from Radcliffe but was threatened and forced to back away.

Mr Rees was ultimately stabbed and bludgeoned to death with two wine bottles and a fire extinguisher.

All three have been awarded the Queen’s Gallantry Medal after being nominated by Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea, of the South Wales Police major crime team, who was the senior investigating officer in the murder case.

Ms Bounouri, who works at Cardiff Metropolitan University, was presented with her medal by the Prince of Wales, and the pair then had a “very open, honest and enjoyable conversation about mental health” – a subject that William is passionate about.

Ayette Bounouri and Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Detective Superintendent O’Shea, who attended Ms Bounouri’s investiture ceremony, told the PA news agency: “I nominated Ayette, John Rees and Lisa Way based on what I know took place in the Co-op store.

“On that day, it was some of the bravest acts I have ever seen in my nearly 30 years of policing service.

“Ayette, John and Lisa undoubtedly saved the lives of a number of people.

“John Rees, god rest his soul, 88 years of age stepped forward to protect members of the public who were being attacked by Zara Radcliffe, with knives clearly intended on killing. Sadly, he sacrificed his life as a result.

“Ayette protected John when he fell to the floor and did everything she could to try and save his life at huge risk to herself, as did Lisa Way who was stabbed in defence of Mr Rees.”

Radcliffe, of Penygraig, who suffered from schizophrenia, was given an indefinite hospital order after pleading guilty to manslaughter and three counts of attempted murder on the basis of diminished responsibility.