Rappers stabbed and shot in ‘scene of bloody carnage’, court hears

By Press Association
Jurors at the Old Bailey heard that the two men had been shot and stabbed in a ‘scene of carnage’ (Alamy/PA)
Two rappers were fatally stabbed and shot repeatedly when gunmen stormed into a house leaving what jurors heard was a scene of “bloody carnage”.

Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 31, were left dead or dying in a bedroom after the five-minute “revenge” raid in Ilford, east London, at about midnight last October 25, the Old Bailey heard.

A third man, Khalid Khalid, was shot through the head but survived along with two more men who ran or hid, jurors were told.

Minutes after the attack in Henley Road, a white Mitsubishi Outlander, allegedly used by the attackers and containing a small pile of clothes, was set alight in nearby Ronnie Lane.

Iflord shooting murder victim Saydi Abu Sheikh
Saydi Abu Sheikh died in the attack in Ilford (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Five men are on trial accused of the double murder, two charges of attempted murder and perverting the course of justice by destroying the car.

Opening their trial on Wednesday, John Price KC told how a resident had called 999 at 12.18am after hearing a bang and seeing a car ablaze in Ronnie Lane.

Fourteen minutes earlier, residents of Henley Road had been disturbed by what at first sounded like fireworks but was in fact gunfire, Mr Price said.

Police and paramedics found a “scene of bloody carnage” when they arrived at No 44 Henley Road a few minutes later, the prosecutor said.

Mr Price said: “In an upstairs room were two young men, both dead or dying. They had each been shot and stabbed many times.

“A third young man, gravely wounded, had been left for dead. Though he sustained a gunshot wound which had passed through his head, he was to survive.

“It was later discovered that a fourth man had run from the back of the house when a group of attackers armed with guns had forced their way in. He is lucky to have escaped with his life.”

The survivor, Ali Sheikh, later told police: “The males at the door then forced open the front door and fired two gunshots straight away. I immediately turned to run away but one of the bullets grazed the top of my shoulder by my neck.”

Mr Price went on: “A fifth man was even more fortunate. Zachary Abdi had been in the upstairs room where the killings happened, when they happened.

“But before the gunmen were able to force their way into the room, he had concealed himself between a bed and the wall. Almost miraculously, his presence there went undetected by the gunmen.”

The court heard Saydi Abu Sheikh had been stabbed 28 times and shot four times while Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed was stabbed five times and shot at least seven times.

Survivor Khalid Khalid was shot six times. One bullet entered the side of his face, passed through his head and exited beside his mouth, causing damage to parts of the skull, his brain, and his teeth.

Ali Sheikh sustained a “flesh wound” to the top of his shoulder by the neck when someone fired a shot at him, jurors were told.

The prosecution allege that four men caught on CCTV cameras in Henley Road were the defendants Chibuike Ohanweh, 21; Ayaanle Ali Adan, 20; Mahad Gouled, 22; and Zakarie Mohamad, 19.

It is alleged the fifth defendant, Zain Mirza, 21, had “procured” the attack while careful to remain at “arm’s length”.

Mr Price said: “He was the one who most wanted it done. His motive was revenge.”

Ohanweh, of Romford; Adan, of Barking; Gouled, of Enfield, and Mirza, of Newham, deny all the charges against them while Mohamad, of Kensington, has admitted perverting the course of justice.