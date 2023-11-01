Darts trailblazer Fallon Sherrock plans quick return to oche after MBE checkout

Darts trailblazer Fallon Sherrock collected her MBE at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The first female winner of a game at the PDC World Championship has been recognised for her services to women’s darts in the first Honours published since the King’s coronation.

After collecting her honour from the Prince of Wales, the 29-year-old of Milton Keynes, said: “When I was a hairdresser I would never have thought I would get an MBE by playing darts.

“It means a lot.

“It is a great honour to get the MBE.

“It is quite a proud moment for me and my sport and it is about how well I have done.

“Now I feel like an iconic darts player where people look up to me.

“It feels like I am a role model rather than being a responsibility because if you treat it as a fun thing it is not too much stress.”

England’s Fallon Sherrock on the oche (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sherrock, who is still preparing for tournaments in the next few weeks and is nicknamed the Queen of the Palace, added: “I will go home today after this and put a few hours on the board.

“The thing is as long as you make time in the day, an hour or two, you can do everything else but you have to fit the practice in.”

In 2019 Sherrock made history when she became the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Darts.

She produced a 3-2 win to defeat Ted Evetts and then followed it up with a convincing 3-1 victory over world 11th seed Mensur Suljovic in the second round.

Fallon Sherrock, from Milton Keynes, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sherrock started playing darts aged 17 after packing in her career as a hairdresser and is now showing that darts is no longer a man’s world.

In 2015 she reached the final of the BDO World Darts Championship at just 20 years old.

Sherrock has won several professional titles on the BDO Women’s Tour and also been runner up in the World Masters.