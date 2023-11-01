Donald Trump Jr gives evidence in father’s fraud trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump Jr gives evidence in father’s fraud trial

By Press Association
The ex-president’s son is an executive vice president at the Trump Organisation (Seth Wenig/AP)
Donald Trump Jr gave evidence on Wednesday at the civil fraud trial over whether his father overstated his wealth to banks and insurers, a case that threatens former US president Donald Trump’s property empire.

The first family member to give evidence, Donald Trump Jr greeted the scene with a quip: “I should have worn makeup,” he jested as news photographers took his photo.

He was collected and seemed at ease as a lawyer for New York state asked him a series of questions about his education and career at the family business, the Trump Organisation.

He made some lighthearted asides, for instance, when asked whether he belonged to an accountants’ organisation, he replied: “Sounds very exciting, but no.”

Donald Trump, centre, arrives for his civil business fraud trial at New York supreme court
Donald Trump’s case is being heard at the New York supreme court (Seth Wenig/AP)

But the Trump Organisation executive vice president took serious care to establish that he is not an accountant or an expert on accounting standards that have been mentioned in the case.

The case centres on whether the former president and his business misled banks and insurers by inflating his net worth on financial statements.

“I rely on professionals and CPAs” on certain matters, Mr Trump Jr said.

Asked whether he had ever worked on his father’s “statement of financial condition” in any year, he said: “Not that I recall.”

“I had an obligation to listen to the people with intimate knowledge of those things,” he said.

“If they put something forward, I wasn’t working on the document, but if they tell me that it’s accurate, based on their accounting assessment of all of the materials. These people had an incredible intimate knowledge, and I relied on it.”

The Trumps deny wrongdoing and are fighting to keep the business intact.

The ex-president’s eldest son is kicking off a blockbuster stretch as the trial in New York attorney general Letitia James’ lawsuit enters its second month.

Ms James, a Democrat, alleges that Donald Trump, his company and top executives, including sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, conspired to exaggerate his wealth by billions of dollars on his financial statements that were given to banks, insurers and others to secure loans and make deals.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr
Eric Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr are both executive vice presidents at the Trump Organisation (Evan Vucci/AP)

Eric Trump is expected to give evidence next.

Then the former president, family patriarch and 2024 Republican front-runner is expected on Monday.

State lawyers had expected to call his eldest daughter, ex-Trump Organisation executive and White House adviser Ivanka Trump, as their final witness on November 8.

On Wednesday her lawyer filed an appeal challenging a judge’s decision to require her evidence.

Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump are both executive vice presidents at the Trump Organisation and defendants in Ms James’ lawsuit.

Eric Trump has oversight over the company’s operations, while his brother has been involved in running the company’s property development.

He and longtime company finance chief Allen Weisselberg were also trustees of the revocable trust Mr Trump set up to hold the company’s assets when he became president.

Before the trial, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Mr Trump’s financial statements were fraudulent.

He ordered that a court-appointed receiver seize control of some of his companies, potentially stripping him and his family of such properties as Trump Tower, though an appeals court has halted enforcement for now.

Like their father, both brothers have denied wrongdoing.

Eric Trump has spent several days at the trial, often on the days his father has been there. He has commented sporadically, mostly on social media.

On October 5, he posted a video montage to Truth Social of Ms James criticising his father. With it, he wrote “this is the corruption my father and our family is fighting! The system is weaponized, broken and disgusting!”

Donald Trump Jr had not been to court before Wednesday, but has repeatedly denounced the case and Judge Engoron as a “kangaroo court.”

State law does not allow for juries in this type of case, so Judge Engoron will decide.

Donald Trump blasted Judge Engoron on Wednesday on Truth Social as a Trump-hating “political hack” who is “doing the dirty work for the Democrat Party”.

“Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession!” Trump wrote in one of several posts.

Donald Trump attended the trial’s first three days in early October and showed up again for four days in the past two weeks, but his campaign schedule suggests it is unlikely he will return to see his sons give evidence.

In his past appearances, Mr Trump complained to TV cameras outside court, calling the case a “sham”, a “scam”, and “a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time”.

He also angered the judge twice, incurring fines for violating a limited gag order with comments about a member of the court staff.