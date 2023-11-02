Wreath for the Disappeared to be laid at Stormont

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Wreath for the Disappeared to be laid at Stormont

By Press Association
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)

The final remaining members of the Disappeared will be remembered at Stormont during an annual silent walk on All Souls Day.

Seventeen people were killed and secretly buried by republican paramilitaries during the Troubles.

In 2005, Co Down hairdresser Lisa Dorrian was also disappeared.

They are set to be remembered by their families and supporters during an annual silent walk on All Souls Day.

A black wreath with five white lilies representing those who have yet to be found – Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac, Seamus Maguire and Ms Dorrian – will be laid at the steps of Parliament Buildings.

Lisa Dorrian missing
Lisa Dorrian, who has been missing for 14 years (PSNI)

Father Joe Gormley will lead prayers and there will be contributions from family members.

Representatives from the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims Remains (ICLVR), which found a number of the Disappeared, will also attend.

Sandra Peake, chief executive of the Wave Trauma Centre – which supports the families of the Disappeared, said it is an important date for them.

“This is an important and highly symbolic event for the families and that is why, despite advancing years and in some cases serious illness, so many make the effort to join together in mutual support and solidarity,” she said.

This year’s event comes as the latest search for Mr McVeigh at Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan draws to a close.

Ms Peake said the families will never allow their loved ones to be forgotten.

“Part of the terrible, sinister purpose of disappearing those who had been abducted, murdered and secretly buried was to dehumanise them, to treat them as if they never existed and to deny their families the chance to properly grieve,” she said.

“But as the families coming together today shows this will never be allowed to happen.”

Columba McVeigh search
Dympna Kerr (right), the sister of Columba McVeigh, with Sandra Peake from the Wave Trauma Centre, at Bragan bog near Emyvale in Co Monaghan in April (PA)

Ms Peake said while Ms Dorrian’s disappearance in 2005 is outside the remit of the ICLVR, which can only take cases from before April 10 1998 – the date of the Belfast Agreement, Wave includes her as one of the Disappeared.

Anyone with information on any of the four outstanding ICLVR Disappeared cases should contact the ICLVR by telephone: 00800-55585500, email secretary@iclvr.ie or by post to: ICLVR PO Box 10827.

Anyone with information about Ms Dorrian should call the detectives working on the case on 101 or they can provide information without leaving their name or giving their details through the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.