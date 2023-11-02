Big tech poses ‘existential threat’ to UK journalism, survey of editors finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Big tech poses ‘existential threat’ to UK journalism, survey of editors finds

By Press Association
Editors have warned that the ‘anti-competitive practices’ of big tech firms pose an ‘existential threat’ to UK journalism, while the risks from AI-generated misinformation are ‘greater than ever’ (Matthew Vincent/PA)
Editors have warned that the ‘anti-competitive practices’ of big tech firms pose an ‘existential threat’ to UK journalism, while the risks from AI-generated misinformation are ‘greater than ever’ (Matthew Vincent/PA)

The “anti-competitive practices” of big tech firms pose an “existential threat” to UK journalism, while the risks from AI-generated misinformation are “greater than ever before”, editors have warned.

A poll by the News Media Association, a trade body for the newspaper industry, found 90% of editors believe Google and Meta pose a threat to the news industry.

The Government has been urged to resist calls to water down the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill, which will force tech firms to pay news publishers for content used on their platforms.

Some 97% of editors said the risks posed by AI-generated misinformation are “greater than ever before” in the run-up to a general election, which is likely to take place next year.

More than three-quarters (77%) of editors said news blackouts enforced by tech platforms weaken democratic engagement by limiting public access to trusted news.

News Media Association chief executive Owen Meredith said: “The findings of our survey clearly show the huge level of concern from editors about the impact of the tech platforms’ activities on the sustainability of journalism.

“The Government must resist pressure from the tech platforms to water down the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill and pass this sensible legislation, which will help to level the playing field field between platforms and publishers and spur innovation and competition across the UK digital economy.”

Newspaper stock
Some 97% of editors said the risks posed by AI-generated misinformation are ‘greater than ever before’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Katie French, regional group editor at Newsquest, which owns many local newspapers, said: “While tech platforms have greatly enhanced our way of life by allowing unrestricted access to information and increased connection, they have severely impacted the business of news, and news brands such as my own have not been fairly compensated.

“My titles have more readers than ever before in their history thanks to the global and national audiences our online content is exposed to.

“However, we receive very little in the way of fair remuneration for the rich and high-quality service our content provides even by hosting our content or signposting readers to our stories through search engines.

“Our very presence is giving credibility to these platforms that otherwise would be filled with clickbait, nonsense and unregulated information.”

The BBC’s plans to cut local radio provision and boost its online local news were also criticised, with 86% fearing it will “damage independent local journalism in the UK.”

Sun editor Victoria Newton told the NMA’s Journalism Matters parliamentary reception on Tuesday: “Original journalism everywhere should be protected, as should the publishers that spend and invest in journalism.

“I make a special mention for our vital local newspapers, without whom court cases and local democracy would go unreported.

“These outlets should also be protected from the BBC’s expansionist activities, which risk driving them out of the market.”

– A total of 30 editors responded to the online survey, which was carried out between August and September.