Critically ill baby’s parents wait for ruling on Italy move

The parents of a critically ill baby are waiting for a High Court judge’s decision after launching another round of a life-support treatment fight.

Mr Justice Peel recently ruled that doctors treating Indi Gregory at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham could lawfully limit treatment.

Indi’s parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, failed to persuade Court of Appeal judges in London, and judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France, to overturn that decision.

But the couple, who are both in their 30s and from Ilkeston in Derbyshire, say an Italian hospital has now offered to treat Indi.

Dean Gregory outside court

Lawyers representing the couple have asked Mr Justice Peel to allow Indi to be moved to Italy.

The judge is due to deliver a ruling on Thursday.

Bosses at the Queen’s Medical Centre say Indi’s parents’ application should be dismissed.

Mr Justice Peel considered evidence at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London earlier this week.

He allowed journalists to attend and said Indi could be identified in reports.

The judge was told that the Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital in Rome had agreed to accept the little girl.

Lawyers representing Indi’s parents said there had been a “material” change of circumstances since he ruled that doctors could limit treatment, and Indi had a chance of a “longer life”.

The Queens Building at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, where Mr Justice Peel has overseen hearings relating to Indi Gregory

Judges have heard that Indi, who was born on February 24, has mitochondrial disease – a genetic condition that saps energy.

Specialists say Indi is dying and hospital bosses where she is being cared for asked for a ruling that doctors could lawfully limit treatment.

Medics say the treatment Indi receives causes pain and is futile.

Her parents disagree and want treatment to continue.

Indi’s parents are being supported by campaign group the Christian Legal Centre.