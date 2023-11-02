Woman arrested three months after dinner guests died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman arrested three months after dinner guests died

By Press Association
A police officer and dog investigate at the property of Erin Patterson in Leongatha, Australia (James Ross/AAP)
Police in Australia have arrested a 49-year-old woman following a meal which left three people dead.

Erin Patterson was arrested on Thursday by Victoria Police, three months after the family gathering at her home in Leongatha.

She has publicly denied serving up the highly toxic death cap mushroom, a fungus responsible for about 90% of mushroom-related deaths globally.

Victoria Police Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said on Thursday a further search of her home would take place after her interview with police.

“Today’s arrest is just the next step in what has been a complex and thorough investigation by Homicide Squad detectives and one that is not yet over,” he said.

Patterson’s in-laws Gail and Don Patterson, both aged 70, died in hospital after the meal on July 29 alongside her sister, Heather Wilkinson, 66, whose husband Ian Wilkinson, 68, was the lone survivor.

Victoria Police Detective Inspector Dean Thomas
Victoria Police Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said the guests’ symptoms were consistent with those from a death cap mushroom (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)

Police say the symptoms the four diners had suffered were consistent with poisoning by the wild and deadly variety of mushrooms, for which there is no antidote.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports that Patterson had issued a written statement, which claimed she had cooked a steak dish using mushrooms bought from a major supermarket chain.

She also used dried mushrooms from an Asian grocery store.

Patterson claimed she had also eaten the meal and later suffered stomach pains and diarrhea.

Police had previously searched her home on August 5, the day the third diner died.