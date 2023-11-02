North Korea likely sent missiles, ammunition and shells to Russia, Seoul says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Korea likely sent missiles, ammunition and shells to Russia, Seoul says

By Press Association
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un during the North Korean leader’s visit to Russia (Vladimir Smirnov/AP)
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un during the North Korean leader’s visit to Russia (Vladimir Smirnov/AP)

South Korea’s military has backed reports made by secret agents that indicate the arms trade between Pyongyang and Moscow is active with spies claiming more than a million artillery shells have been given to Russia since August.

The South Korean national intelligence service accused North Korea of the weapons trade, with South Korean military officials now adding they share the same belief.

South Korea’s military added it believes North Korea has sent an unspecified number of short-range ballistic missiles, anti-tank missiles, portable anti-air missiles, rifles, rocket launchers, mortars, shells, and more to Russia to fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin’s conflict in Ukraine.

North Korea and Russia boosted the visibility of their partnership with an official visit from Kim Jong Un to Russia to meet with the Kremlin leader.

Both Russia and North Korea dismissed the weapons shipment accusations as baseless.

North Korea Russia
A North Korean artillery drill (KCNA/AP)

According to politician Yoo Sang-bum, the shells already sent to Russia would roughly amount to two months’ supplies for Kremlin-backed soldiers, Mr Yoo said.

The agency believes North Korea has been operating its munitions factories at full capacity to meet Russian munition demands and has also been mobilising residents to increase production, Mr Yoo said.

There are also signs that North Korea dispatched weapons experts to Russia in October to counsel Russian officials on how to use the exported North Korean weapons.

The NIS said North Korea is likely receiving Russian technology in return to assist the rogue nation with its plan to launch its first military spy satellite into orbit.

South Korea’s military said North Korea also seeks to receive nuclear-related technologies, fighter jets or related aircraft equipment and assistance on the establishment of anti-air defence networks from Russia.