In Pictures: Storm Ciaran unleashes havoc across battered Britain

Thursday’s stormy weather started as it meant to go on during the early hours as the heavy wind and rain of Storm Ciaran caused crashing waves in coastal areas of southern England.

Waves crash over the harbour arm in Folkestone, Kent, early on Thursday morning (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Travel was heavily disrupted later in the morning as roads and rail tracks were blocked with fallen debris and flights were cancelled.

Cars passing a fallen tree in Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Freight lorries queued for entrance to ferry services on the A20 into Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A fallen tree blocks a lane in Barnham, West Sussex (Joe Sene/PA)

A trampoline blown onto rail tracks in Trewoon, near to St Austell in Cornwall (Mike Smith/@blazeydriver/X)

Spray and winds pound the M5 motorway network in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Channel Islands and the southern coast of England have suffered the most.

Swans feeding next to partially submerged benches at Canoe Lake in Southsea, Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A boat was also washed up at Canoe Lake (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A bridge to Tanbridge House School was blocked by floodwater next to the River Arun in Horsham (Jane Kirby/PA)

Concrete slabs displaced at Eastney Esplanade in Southsea, Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A large hailstone in Jersey which woke homeowner Suzie Phillips up (Suzie Phillips/PA)

Floodwater covers a field after the River Clyde overflowed in Clyst Saint Mary, near Exeter (Ben Birchall/PA)

No matter how bad the weather gets, though, dogs still need walking.