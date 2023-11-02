In Pictures: Storm Ciaran unleashes havoc across battered Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Storm Ciaran unleashes havoc across battered Britain

By Press Association
Vehicles are driven along a flooded road in Yapton, West Sussex (Joe Sene/PA)
Vehicles are driven along a flooded road in Yapton, West Sussex (Joe Sene/PA)

Thursday’s stormy weather started as it meant to go on during the early hours as the heavy wind and rain of Storm Ciaran caused crashing waves in coastal areas of southern England.

Waves crash over the harbour arm in Folkestone, Kent
Waves crash over the harbour arm in Folkestone, Kent, early on Thursday morning (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Travel was heavily disrupted later in the morning as roads and rail tracks were blocked with fallen debris and flights were cancelled.

Cars passing a fallen tree in Dover, Kent
Cars passing a fallen tree in Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Freight lorries queued for entrance to ferry services on the A20 into Dover
Freight lorries queued for entrance to ferry services on the A20 into Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A fallen tree blocks a lane in Barnham, West Sussex
A fallen tree blocks a lane in Barnham, West Sussex (Joe Sene/PA)
A trampoline blown onto rail tracks in Trewoon, near to St Austell in Cornwall
A trampoline blown onto rail tracks in Trewoon, near to St Austell in Cornwall (Mike Smith/@blazeydriver/X)
Spray and winds pound the M5 motorway network in Somerset
Spray and winds pound the M5 motorway network in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Channel Islands and the southern coast of England have suffered the most.

Waves crash over the harbour wall in Folkestone
Waves crash over the harbour wall in Folkestone (Gareth FullerPA)
Swans feeding next to submerged benches at Canoe Lake in Southsea, Portsmouth
Swans feeding next to partially submerged benches at Canoe Lake in Southsea, Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A boat was also washed up at Canoe Lake
A boat was also washed up at Canoe Lake (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A bridge to Tanbridge House School blocked by flood water next to the River Arun in Horsham
A bridge to Tanbridge House School was blocked by floodwater next to the River Arun in Horsham (Jane Kirby/PA)
Concrete slabs displaced at Eastney Esplanade in Southsea, Portsmouth
Concrete slabs displaced at Eastney Esplanade in Southsea, Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A large hailstone in Jersey which woke Suzie Phillips up
A large hailstone in Jersey which woke homeowner Suzie Phillips up (Suzie Phillips/PA)
Flood water covers a field after the River Clyde overflowed in Clyst Saint Mary, near Exeter
Floodwater covers a field after the River Clyde overflowed in Clyst Saint Mary, near Exeter (Ben Birchall/PA)

No matter how bad the weather gets, though, dogs still need walking.

Dog walkers brave the rain and wind on the beach in Tynemouth
Dog walkers brave the rain and wind on the beach in Tynemouth (Owen Humphreys/PA)