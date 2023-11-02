Critically ill baby’s family plan appeal after failing in Italy hospital bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Critically ill baby’s family plan appeal after failing in Italy hospital bid

By Press Association
The parents of critically ill baby Indi Gregory plan to appeal after losing another round of a life-support treatment fight (Family handout/GoFundMe/PA)
The parents of critically ill baby Indi Gregory plan to appeal after losing another round of a life-support treatment fight (Family handout/GoFundMe/PA)

The parents of a critically ill baby have said they plan to appeal after losing another round of a life-support treatment fight.

A High Court judge on Thursday refused to allow Indi Gregory’s parents to move her to a hospital in Rome.

Mr Justice Peel concluded, in a written ruling, that a transfer to Italy would not be in eight-month-old Indi’s best interests.

Indi Gregory court case
Indi Gregory’s parents want to move her to a hospital in Rome (Family handout/PA)

He had earlier ruled that doctors treating Indi at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham could lawfully limit treatment.

Indi’s parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, failed to persuade Court of Appeal judges in London, and judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France, to overturn that decision.

But the couple, who are both in their 30s and from Ilkeston in Derbyshire, say an Italian hospital has now offered to treat Indi.

Lawyers representing Indi’s parents asked Mr Justice Peel earlier this week to allow her to be moved to Italy, but on Thursday the judge dismissed their application.

“I am satisfied that the proposal for a transfer to Rome would not be in (Indi’s) best interests,” he said in his ruling.

“In my judgment, there is no material change of circumstances, or other compelling reason, to justify reconsideration of my original order. The application is dismissed.”

Bosses at the Queen’s Medical Centre had argued that Indi’s parents’ application should be dismissed.

Indi’s parents are being supported by campaign group the Christian Legal Centre.

A spokesman for the centre said they aim to appeal.

Dean Gregory outside court
Indi Gregory’s father, Dean, outside court (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Justice Peel has been considering evidence at private hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

But he has allowed journalists to attend and said Indi could be identified in reports.

The judge was told that the Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital in Rome has agreed to accept the little girl.

Lawyers representing Indi’s parents said there has been a “material” change of circumstances since the judge ruled that doctors could limit treatment, and said Indi has a chance of a “longer life”.

Indi Gregory court case
Eight-month-old Indi Gregory has mitochondrial disease (Family handout/PA)

Judges have heard that Indi, who was born on February 24, has mitochondrial disease – a genetic condition that saps energy.

Specialists say Indi is dying and bosses at the hospital where she is being cared for asked for a ruling that doctors could lawfully limit treatment.

Medics say the treatment Indi receives causes pain and is futile.

Her parents disagree and want treatment to continue.

A Christian Legal Centre spokesman said Indi’s father “immediately instructed lawyers” to appeal.

Mr Gregory said, in a statement issued through the Christian Legal Centre, that he was “horrified” by the ruling.

He said Indi’s family wants to accept the Italian hospital’s offer “because the only alternative” offered by the Queen’s Medical Centre’s governing trust is “Indi’s death”.

“The expert medical opinions presented a way of treating Indi which they say is likely to save her life and make her better, yet the trust has angrily refused to consider it,” he said.

“Mr Justice Peel has simply rubber-stamped the trust’s position.

“Claire and I want to give our daughter every chance to survive and to improve, and it is very disturbing that Indi’s current treating clinicians will not co-operate with the air ambulance specialists.

“We have been given a real chance by the Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital which we want to take for our daughter.

“Even if the transfer to Italy involves some risk, the only alternative we have been offered in the UK is to go along with Indi’s death.

“There is nothing to lose for us or for Indi.

“The offer from Italy is the only offer of treatment that we have, and, as Indi’s parents, we are prepared to take a risk to make that happen.

“Given that the medical evidence suggests she has a reasonable chance to survive and to improve, we believe it is in her best interests to be given that chance.

“We continue to be horrified at the trust and UK courts’ refusal to give her that chance.”