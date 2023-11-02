Police boss says image of Hamas ‘fighter’ in Londonderry ‘could be AI generated’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police boss says image of Hamas ‘fighter’ in Londonderry ‘could be AI generated’

By Press Association
Interim PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher questioned whether an image online of a person dressed as a Hamas fighter during a Halloween event could have been generated by AI (Liam McBurney/PA)
Interim PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher questioned whether an image online of a person dressed as a Hamas fighter during a Halloween event could have been generated by AI (Liam McBurney/PA)

An image of a person dressed as a Hamas fighter during a Halloween event in Northern Ireland may have been generated by artificial intelligence, the chief constable has said.

Police are investigating a report of the costume following the circulation of an image on social media which appeared to show a person in the Guildhall Square in Londonderry dressed in a uniform with ‘HAMAS’ spelt on it.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s interim chief constable Jon Boutcher said he been made aware of a suggestion it could have been generated by artificial intelligence.

Northern Ireland Policing Board meeting
Interim PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher (third right, facing) during a Northern Ireland Policing Board meeting in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

“None of our police officers saw anybody in that outfit. Nobody has made a complaint to either the staff who were stewarding or security for the event, and the event took place over three or four days,” he told a meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

“There is no trace of it whatsoever, and there has been a suggestion made to me – and this will be interesting if this is the case – that it might even have been some sort of artificial intelligence image that was presented and has been circulated.

“I don’t know at the moment, I can’t give you an answer on that, but that was the suggestion last night.

“The officers were very alive to the irresponsibility and the potential criminality of somebody dressing like that.

“At the moment we can’t find any witnesses or anybody saying that someone was walking around dressed like that during the events of Halloween so the jury is out on that.”

Meanwhile, in a statement Derry City and Strabane District Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said they have made a “number of enquiries” in relation to the image.

“These enquiries to establish if the image is genuine have included a public appeal and a check of city centre CCTV,” he said.

“As of today, Thursday November 2, we have not had any reports of anyone seeing this person in Guildhall Square dressed in this way, or found any other images online.

“At this time, and while I remain open-minded, with the checks we have conducted, with no other sightings reported to us from members of the public or from police officers on duty reporting seeing this person, I believe this is a fake image.

“Whatever the intention of this image was, it serves as a timely reminder that not everything online is as it seems.”